Narendra Modi and Balendra Shah will virtually launch the Saryu-Kamala Express from New Delhi on Monday
The weekly cross-border train will connect Ayodhya Dham in India with Janakpur Dham in Nepal over 604 km
Regular passenger operations on the service will begin on November 28, with one weekly run in each direction
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah are set to virtually launch the Saryu-Kamala Express from New Delhi on Monday. The direct rail connection will link Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham as the two countries seek to reset ties.
Shah began his first visit to India on Sunday. It is also his first bilateral trip abroad, reflecting the importance both sides place on the relationship. The two sides are working to finalise agreements on energy, connectivity, railways, infrastructure, technology, human resource development and climate change.
Modi and Shah are also expected to virtually inaugurate completed India-backed connectivity and energy projects and lay foundation stones for new ones. Their talks on Monday are expected to give political direction to ties in the years ahead and open up new areas of cooperation. Major outcomes are expected in development cooperation, hydropower, connectivity, railways, climate change, disaster resilience, infrastructure and technology.
The Ayodhya-Janakpur rail link is among the key announcements. The weekly cross-border service links Ayodhya, associated with Lord Ram, with Janakpur Dham in Nepal, associated with Mata Sita.
Train Service Details
The service starts this week.
The Saryu-Kamala Express will run for about 604 km between Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham in roughly 19 hours. It will run once a week as a through service linking Ayodhya Dham and Janakpur Dham, so passengers will no longer need to change trains en route.
Regular passenger operations will begin on November 28. Train No 15596 will depart Ayodhya Cantt at 5:50 pm every Monday and arrive at Janakpur Dham at 12:40 pm on Tuesday, Nepal time.
The route will pass through Ayodhya Dham, Mankapur, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Shisho, Madhubani and Jaynagar. Its scheduled arrival times are Gorakhpur at 10:13 pm, Narkatiaganj at 1:50 am on Tuesday, Sitamarhi at 4:42 am and Jaynagar at 8:30 am.
The return service will also run weekly. Train No. 15595 will leave Janakpur Dham at 1:10 pm, Nepal time, every Saturday and reach Ayodhya Cantt at 8:10 am on Sunday.
On the return leg, it will travel via Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham. It is due at Gorakhpur at 3:55 am on Sunday.
It will stop at 10 intermediate stations for commercial halts, including Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham.
Launch Preparations Underway
Ayodhya is preparing for the launch.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will attend the inaugural programme at Ayodhya Dham railway station. Railway officers were putting the final touches on the arrangements on Sunday night.
Ayodhya district magistrate Shashank Tripathi inspected the station and reviewed the preparations ahead of the event. Tripathi said the chief minister may also review development works in Ayodhya during his visit.
Tripathi said the direct rail service would provide passengers from both countries with better connectivity and give a boost to religious tourism. The state government said it is also expected to bolster the Ramayana Circuit and aid trade, local economic activity and employment in the border areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Nepal.
Officials said the service would deepen India-Nepal friendship, cultural ties and mutual trust.