The Kerala High Court directed the Project Management Unit to fast-track the development and deployment of software modules for Sannidhanam administration during the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage season.
The unit informed the bench that it has completely re-engineered the Virtual Queue Module and built a new Guest House Module to resolve previous integration gaps between the two systems.
Additionally, an AI dashboard has been created to help Devaswom Board officials and the High Court monitor pilgrimage-related administrative activities in real time.
The Kerala High Court has directed the project management unit, working on the digital transformation of the TDB, to complete the development and deployment of the software modules expeditiously, prioritising those essential for administration of Sannidhanam during the current Sabarimala pilgrimage season.
A bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar said that the objective should be to establish a transparent, accountable and efficient system of administration, reduce the scope for manual intervention, and ensure that the activities and services at Sannidhanam are capable of being monitored effectively.
The bench said that from the initial stage of team mobilisation, the project has now moved forward to the preparation and approval of designs, front-end development and the implementation of live integrations.
"We also note that the team is working in multiple shifts to expedite the development and deployment of the priority modules. The concerted efforts being made to bring these urgent components into service within the current pilgrimage season are appreciable."
"It is essential to ensure that the pace of implementation is sustained and that due attention is given to the reliability, functionality and timely deployment of each module," it said.
The unit also told the bench that they have carefully examined the existing Virtual Queue module presently being used by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), conducted a detailed evaluation and identified the shortcomings.
The unit further told the court that they have now developed a Guest House Module as well as a new Virtual Queue Module after addressing all the issues found to date through complete re-engineering.
"It is submitted that the Virtual Queue Module presently being used by the TDB was not integrated with the Guest House Module, which issue has now been rectified. It is also stated that they have managed to create an artificial intelligence (AI) dashboard which can be used by all senior officers, members of the Devaswom Board and this court to evaluate each and every activity," the bench noted.
"In the circumstances, we direct the Project Management Unit to take all necessary steps to complete the development and deployment of the identified modules as expeditiously as possible, giving priority to those that are essential for the administration of Sannidhanam during the ongoing pilgrimage season," the court added.
The directions came on a plea initiated by the court on the digital transformation of the Board.