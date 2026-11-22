On last day of arunachal visit shah to attend cooperative conference inaugurate ndrf campus

On Last Day Of Arunachal Visit, Shah To Attend Cooperative Conference, Inaugurate NDRF Campus

P PTI Published at: 22 November 2026 9:22 pm

On the final day of his three-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, November 22, 2026, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah attended a state cooperative conference in Itanagar and inaugurated the earthquake-resistant 12th Battalion campus of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Hollongi

P PTI Published at: 22 November 2026 9:22 pm

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu attends the inaugural ceremony of the 46th annual college week celebrations of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), in Itanagar. | Photo: PTI