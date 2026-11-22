Concluding his three-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh on November 22, 2026, Union Minister Amit Shah attended a cooperative conference in Itanagar, launching the state's Cooperation Vision Document 2047 and Saras Mela.
Later in Hollongi, he inaugurated the earthquake-resistant 12th Battalion NDRF campus, which will serve as a disaster-response hub and SDRF training centre for all eight northeastern states.
Earlier on Saturday in Banderdewa, Shah called the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project vital to national interests while assuring protesting local communities that their concerns would be addressed through dialogue.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend a cooperative conference and inaugurate a campus of the National Disaster Response Force in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, the last day of his three-day visit to the state.
Shah, who is also the Cooperation Minister, will attend the Cooperative Conference at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre here.
“The home minister will attend the conference this morning, unveil the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperation Vision Document 2047, present Cooperation Awards and inaugurate the Saras Mela,” an official said.
He will visit Hollongi near here in the afternoon to inaugurate the campus of the 12th Battalion of the NDRF.
Shah, who arrived here on Friday night, is scheduled to return to New Delhi in the evening, the official said.
Addressing law enforcers at the Police Training Centre at Banderdewa near here on Saturday, Shah said the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) is of national importance and crucial for Arunachal Pradesh's development and strategic interests.
He assured the people of the Siang Valley that their concerns would be addressed through dialogue.
Shah's assurance comes amid sustained opposition to the proposed mega dam from sections of the indigenous Adi community, particularly residents of the Siang and Upper Siang districts, who have raised concerns over its possible impact on their ancestral lands, villages, livelihoods, environment and cultural identity.