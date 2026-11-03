CM Naidu Thanks Centre For Support As Cyclone Murasu Disrupts Life In Andhra

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expresses gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for central assistance as severe cyclonic storm Murasu damages crops across 15 districts

image Prefer on Google
Cyclone Murasu in Bay of Bengal
This NASA satellite image shows Cyclone Murasu in Bay of Bengal, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. | Photo: NASA via AP
Summary of this article

  • AP CM N. Chandrababu Naidu thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the Centre's quick support during Cyclone Murasu.

  • Severe weather damaged crops across 15 districts and caused widespread disruptions before crossing near Ongole.

  • NDRF and SDRF forces are working alongside state agencies to clear roads and restore essential services.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday thanked the Centre for its "prompt support and solidarity" during severe cyclonic storm Murasu, which has damaged standing crops across thousands of acres in 15 districts and disrupted normal life.

Naidu said the state machinery was working in close coordination with Central teams to carry out rescue and relief operations and clear roads.

"Dear Amit Shah ji, my heartfelt thanks for the Centre's prompt support and solidarity during cyclone Murasu. Our state machinery is working in complete coordination with central teams to execute rescue, relief, and road clearing without delay," Naidu said in a post on X, replying to Shah's message.

"Together, we will ensure absolute safety and swift recovery across Andhra Pradesh," the TDP chief added.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he had spoken to Naidu over the phone and taken stock of the impact of Cyclone Murasu.

"Assured him (Naidu) of every possible assistance from the Centre. NDRF and SDRF teams are already on the ground, helping those affected. Govt (Government) of India stands with people with an unwavering resolve," Shah said in a post on X.

Related Content
Palm trees bend amid strong winds and heavy rain as Cyclone Murasu hits the coastal town, in Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. The severe cyclonic storm Murasu has left a trail of destruction in coastal Andhra Pradesh, uprooting thousands of trees, damaging hundreds of electric poles, and wrecking fishing boats, with people recounting their ordeal as the cyclone crossed the coast early on Tuesday. - | Photo: PTI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu - null
Fibre boats remain anchored at Kasimedu fishing harbour following sea turbulence and rainfall warnings triggered by Cyclone Murasu, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai, and authorities have declared a holiday for schools in the city today. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Representative Image - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

He said he had assured Naidu that the Centre would extend all possible assistance and support.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were already on the ground, undertaking relief operations and assisting people in the cyclone-affected areas, he said.

The Government of India stood with the people of Andhra Pradesh and was prepared to respond to any situation, Shah added.

Severe cyclonic storm Murasu left a trail of destruction along the Andhra Pradesh coast, uprooting thousands of trees, damaging hundreds of electric poles and wrecking fishing boats as it crossed the coast early this morning.

Bapatla and Prakasam districts witnessed heavy rainfall and gusty winds, damaging standing crops and inundating several areas.

Vehicles were stranded on national highways as motorists struggled to navigate through poor visibility caused by heavy rain and strong winds, disrupting traffic and leaving commuters stranded at several locations.

According to the Meteorological Department, the severe cyclonic storm crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narasapur, near Ongole, between 3.30 am and 5.30 am on Tuesday, packing winds of 100-110 kmph, with gusts reaching 120 kmph.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories