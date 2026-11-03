CM Vijay Disburses Rs 3,000 CR Credit To SHGs In Perundurai, Sips Tea, Buys Local Crafts

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Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay hands over bank-linked credit to Self-Help Group members in Erode district, interacts with local artisans, and reviews indigenous products

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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay
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Summary of this article

  • TN CM C. Joseph Vijay disbursed ₹3,000 crore in bank-linked credit to SHG women in Perundurai.

  • He inspected local handloom and natural fibre stalls, buying banana fibre items and wooden crafts.

  • The Chief Minister drank tea with attendees while promoting rural women's economic self-reliance.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay disbursed Rs 3,000 crore bank-linked credit to 26,000 SHG members across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Out of this state-wide financial package, Erode district alone received a major share, with the CM handing over Rs 1,110 crore to over 9,000 regional self-help group (SHG) members at an event held at Kanjikovil Pirivu in Perundurai in the district on Tuesday.

The initiative encourages women's collectives to contribute to the state economy and also reflects the state's commitment to encourage their talent, an official said. The event drew thousands of attendees.

Prior to distributing the funds, Chief Minister Vijay spent significant time touring a specially curated exhibition and extensive product display stalls that highlighted the success stories and diverse manufacturing capabilities of women SHGs from various parts of the state.

The exhibition featured a rich display of heritage items, ranging from traditional dolls to value-added agricultural goods. Notable among the exhibits were unique indigenous handicrafts, including traditional Toda tribal embroidery presented by the Paalmalar group from the Nilgiris district.

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During his inspection of the stalls, Vijay interacted with several self-help groups representing different districts, including the Anbu group from Kanyakumari, the Sri Selva Vinayaga group from Thiruvannamalai, and Erode's own Angala Parameswari collective. He reviewed natural fibre apparel, bamboo utility products, and handloom bedspreads crafted by the Brahma Kamalam and Vetrivel groups.

He also inspected organic, value-added food products, including nutrient-dense millet snacks and fresh ghee presented by the Sri Velmurugan and Siva Vishnu groups, alongside intricate decorative palm leaf art from the Kanthariyamman and Thillai Nachiyiamman groups.

In a moment that delighted the onlookers, the chief minister stopped by the catering stalls set up by the Olichudar and Eswaran SHGs from Erode and Nilgiris. He took a brief respite to sip hot tea freshly prepared by the members and made it a point to pay for the refreshments from his pocket.

The chief minister also observed a live demonstration of eco-friendly home decor items being crafted out of organic banana fibre by the Carmel Annai group, as well as traditional clay pottery being shaped by the Veeramangai Velu Nachiyar group.

He purchased a finished banana fibre product and walked away with a specialised wooden sculpture intricately carved in his own likeness, paying the craftswomen on the spot.

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