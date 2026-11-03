HC Order On Dia Mirza's Diwali Video Reinforces Faith In Judiciary: NCP (SP)

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Nationalist Congress Party (SP) welcomes the High Court's directive asking BMC to restore actor Dia Mirza's eco-friendly Diwali video after political opposition led to its deletion

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Dia Mirza Diwali Video
BMC Removes Dia Mirza Diwali Video Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • NCP (SP) praised the Bombay HC order instructing BMC to re-upload Dia Mirza's anti-pollution video.

  • The court ruled that air quality concerns are secular and immune to political interference.

  • The decision was hailed for protecting public welfare drives from politically motivated censorship.

The NCP (SP) on Tuesday said the Bombay High Court’s order directing the Mumbai civic body to re-upload actor Dia Mirza's Diwali appeal video has reinforced faith in the country's judicial system.

Amid a row over the removal of Mirza's video clip by the BMC, NCP (SP) national spokesperson and secretary Clyde Crasto alleged that the BJP, Mumbai unit president Ameet Satam, city Mayor Ritu Tawde, and others tried to turn a secular festival celebrated by all into a communal issue.

He said the High Court's decision would help restore people's confidence in the Constitution.

Expressing "deep pain and displeasure" with the controversy over Mirza's video for the BMC's eco-friendly and firecracker-free Diwali campaign, the High Court directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to re-upload the video clip deleted on Monday following objections raised by some BJP leaders and Mayor Tawde.

The video was removed by the BMC following Satam's objection and Tawde's comments labelling her as "anti-Hindu".

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