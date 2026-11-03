J-K CM Reviews Construction Progress Of New Assembly Complex; 2028 Budget Session Likely There

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PTI
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inspects the six-level venue near the Civil Secretariat in Jammu, with completion targeted for October 2027

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Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister welcomes the sanctioning of several new projects Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • J&K CM Omar Abdullah inspected the under-construction Legislative Assembly complex in Jammu.

  • The ₹208.53 crore project is set for completion by October 2027.

  • Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary noted the complex will likely host the 2028 budget session.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday inspected the under-construction Legislative Assembly complex here, with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary saying the 2028 budget session is likely to be held in the new building.

Abdullah, accompanied by Choudhary, Additional Chief Secretary (Public Works Department) Anil Kumar Singh and other officials, visited the complex near the Civil Secretariat and inspected its halls, rooms and other facilities, officials said.

He reviewed the progress of constitution and asked senior officials to ensure the project's timely completion, they said.

Speaking to reporters, Choudhary said officials had informed him that the project was expected to be completed by October 2027.

“If the Almighty wishes, the 2028 budget session will be held in this very hall, and the next budget will be presented here,” he said.

The deputy chief minister said the new complex would provide better facilities and comfortable seating arrangements for media persons, who often face difficulties while covering proceedings at the existing premises.

He urged people to wait until next year for the project's completion.

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