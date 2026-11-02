Will Strive To Make Session More Beneficial For People: Chief Justice As HC Shifts To Jammu

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PTI
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Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court pledges a people-centric term as the judicial administration completes its traditional bi-annual shift to the winter capital

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Will strive to make session more beneficial for people: Chief Justice as HC shifts to Jammu
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Summary of this article

  • The High Court of J&K and Ladakh reopened in Jammu after completing its bi-annual shift from Srinagar.

  • Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati pledged to focus on speedy justice and improved judicial access for the public during the winter term.

  • The Chief Justice inspected facilities and met with bar members to ensure smooth court functioning.

Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati on Monday dedicated the new session of the court to the people of the Union Territory, saying that every effort would be made to make its functioning more beneficial for the common citizens.

The chief justice was speaking to reporters after receiving a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the high court's main wing in Jammu, which reopened following the annual Darbar Move from Srinagar to Jammu.

"We dedicate it to the citizens of J-K, and we'll try our best to make this session more and more beneficial for the rights of common citizens," Justice Bhati said.

The main wing of the high court and several associated offices at Srinagar closed on October 31 after office hours and reopened in Jammu as part of the bi-annual darbar move, a practice under which the government shifts its offices between Jammu and Srinagar every six months.

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