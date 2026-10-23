"Moving forward, we will continue to develop it in the same way. A major advantage of this garden is that, while for the Tulip Garden we repeatedly have to import bulbs from outside the country to keep it operational, the plant material for Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood is entirely our own. We propagate it and multiply it ourselves. Likewise, our effort will be to introduce something new in this garden every year," he said.