Omar Abdullah Slams BJP Over J&K Waqf Board’s Plan For Uniform Friday Sermons

Omar Abdullah accused the BJP of interfering in Muslim religious affairs over the Waqf Board’s Friday sermon plan.
The Board plans to form a committee of religious scholars to select sermon topics in advance.
National Conference spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq criticised the move and called for the order to be withdrawn.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of interfering in Muslim religious affairs over the Waqf Board's plan to introduce common themes for Friday sermons at religious institutions under its control.
The proposed mechanism would allow a committee of religious scholars and preachers to select Friday sermon topics in advance. The move has triggered objections over the autonomy of Muslim religious institutions and the role of Waqf Board chairperson Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, a BJP leader who was elected to the post in March 2022.
In a post on X, Abdullah wrote: “This is an unacceptable attempt by the BJP to interfere in the religious affairs of Muslims and will not be accepted under any circumstances. The BJP appointed Chairperson must immediately halt this misplaced attempt to please her masters.”
According to The Hindu, the Board had issued a directive nearly a month earlier asking preachers to address common subjects during Friday prayers. During a virtual meeting, Executive Magistrate Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din said one topic would be selected in advance and highlighted during Friday sermons. The Board has decided to constitute a core committee of Muftis, Imams and Khateebs to finalise sermon topics and has sought suggestions on extending the arrangement to non-Waqf-affiliated mosques.
Andrabi has defended the initiative as an effort to promote religious awareness and social harmony, saying the committee would decide the topics. She said the traditional sermons of Prophet Muhammad, known as Khutba Rasool, would remain unchanged.
The move has drawn criticism from National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, who has called for the order to be withdrawn and questioned the Board's role in determining what Imams and Khateebs should address during Friday prayers.