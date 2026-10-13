Omar Abdullah Slams BJP Over J&K Waqf Board’s Plan For Uniform Friday Sermons

According to The Hindu, the Board had issued a directive nearly a month earlier asking preachers to address common subjects during Friday prayers. During a virtual meeting, Executive Magistrate Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din said one topic would be selected in advance and highlighted during Friday sermons. The Board has decided to constitute a core committee of Muftis, Imams and Khateebs to finalise sermon topics and has sought suggestions on extending the arrangement to non-Waqf-affiliated mosques.