J&K CM Omar Abdullah directed immediate relief for traders impacted by a major fire at Jammu's Warehouse Nehru Market.
The Sunday night blaze destroyed roughly 15 wholesale shops in the Bikram Chowk area.
J&K ministers inspected the site, assuring traders of financial compensation and a probe into response delays.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday directed the district administration to provide immediate relief and assistance to those affected by the fire incident at the Warehouse Nehru Market here.
Several shops were gutted in a major blaze at the historic market, one of the oldest commercial hubs of Jammu known for its wholesale trade in foodgrains, edible oil and essential commodities, in Bikram Chowk area late Sunday night.
"Chief Minister expressed deep grief over the fire incident that occurred at Bikram Chowk, Jammu, conveying his heartfelt sympathies to all those affected," the office of the Chief Minister said in a post on X.
Abdullah has directed the district administration to provide immediate relief and necessary assistance to all those affected.
Warehouse Association president Deepak Gupta alleged that the delayed response of the Fire and Emergency Services Department allowed the blaze to spread, engulfing around 15 shops.
Claiming that only two fire tenders arrived nearly 90 minutes after the fire broke out despite the fire station being barely five minutes away, he termed it gross negligence and demanded accountability, including the suspension of officials concerned.
However, officials maintained that the fire call was attended to at the earliest possible, with two fire tenders from the nearest station immediately rushed to the spot, while additional fire tenders were mobilised from other stations to support the firefighting operation.