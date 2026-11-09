Ahead Of 2027 Polls, Rahul Gandhi Likely To Visit Manipur By November-End

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Congress leader is expected to meet people displaced by the ethnic violence and hold discussions with state party leaders on preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Manipur by November-end to meet people displaced by ethnic violence.

  • He is also expected to discuss Congress's preparations for the 2027 Manipur Assembly elections with party leaders.

  • Gandhi last visited Manipur in July 2024, meeting displaced people at relief camps in three districts.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Manipur towards the end of November to meet people displaced by the ethnic violence and discuss the party's preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Manipur Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra said Gandhi's visit was being planned, although his schedule was yet to be confirmed.

"The tentative schedule is yet to be confirmed. However, Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Manipur by the end of November. During the visit, he will interact with displaced persons and is also likely to hold discussions with party leaders on the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections," Meghachandra said, reported Hindustan Times.

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Congress Election Preparations

Gandhi is also expected to meet state Congress leaders to discuss the party's preparations for the Assembly elections, which are due to be held early next year.

Manipur is among the states scheduled to go to the polls in 2027, along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand.

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Manipur Violence And Displacement

Manipur has witnessed ethnic violence since May 2023, when clashes broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The violence has claimed nearly 370 lives and displaced around 66,000 people, leaving communities divided into ethnic enclaves.

Meghachandra said Gandhi would meet internally displaced persons (IDPs) from different communities during his proposed visit.

"He will meet displaced persons from all communities and interact with them so that he can contribute towards restoring peace in Manipur," he said.

Gandhi last visited Manipur on July 8, 2024. During the visit, he went to relief camps in Jiribam, Churachandpur and Moirang, met people displaced by the violence and called on then Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

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