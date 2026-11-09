Why spend money on R&D when you have an easier, cheaper, faster way to access tech through Honeytrapping ? 😅😁 Chinas “R&D” strategy has for decades been built on shortcuts - “helping themselves” to western technology - often using means that most other countries would baulk at. For China the ends justify their means - any means, any way - that’s their way. No global ethics or norms like Trust apply to them. Anyone who has studied Tech history of last 3 decades and Chinas rise will also learn about the “China way”. RTing an earlier 2020 tweet of mine , with this latest Chinese “R&D” move 😅