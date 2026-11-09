Rajeev Chandrasekhar questioned China's research and development strategy, alleging it relied on shortcuts and technology theft.
China rejected the espionage allegations, calling reports of a Chinese spy baseless vilification and smearing.
Nvidia has initiated an independent review, saying it found no indication of compromised national security or company secrets.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar mocked China over allegations of an apparent honey-trapping attempt involving Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, who was reportedly in contact with a Chinese national. The BJP leader described the alleged operation as another example of Beijing's approach to technology and national security.
"China's 'R&D' strategy has for decades been built on shortcuts. Why spend money on R&D when you have an easier, cheaper, faster way to access tech through honeytrapping?" Chandrasekhar said in a post on X.
The remarks come amid intensifying US-China competition over artificial intelligence, with access to advanced chips and sensitive corporate information emerging as key areas of concern. Chandrasekhar made the comments as reports of the alleged operation drew attention to security concerns surrounding the technology sector.
China Denies Espionage Allegations
China rejected the allegations. "The narrative of a so-called Chinese spy is entirely baseless vilification and smearing," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing, according to AFP.
Beijing's denial came after reports said Nvidia's board had initiated an independent review following allegations that Huang was targeted in a foreign intelligence operation involving Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed.
US authorities reportedly suspect that Alice Huang was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather information about the Nvidia chief and the company.
The reports have also brought Megaspeed under scrutiny. The company, which buys Nvidia's AI chips, has reportedly been investigated over suspicions that it helped Beijing gain access to advanced processors barred from export to China.
Nvidia's board said it had found no indication that US national security or the company's trade secrets had been compromised. However, it would examine all available information. Huang has backed the inquiry and agreed to cooperate.
Nvidia Investigation Details
As per media reports, Huang recently acknowledged in a message to Nvidia employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife. He apologised to his family and colleagues but did not name the woman involved.
Chandrasekhar expanded his criticism of Beijing, questioning its approach to technology acquisition and international norms.
"For China the ends justify their means - any means, any way - that's their way. No global ethics or norms like Trust apply to them. Anyone who has studied Tech history of last 3 decades and Chinas rise will also learn about the 'China way'," he wrote.
He also referred to an older post on X, published six years ago, in which he had alleged that China had acquired much of its technology through theft and the unauthorised transfer of intellectual property.
"China has harvested (aka stolen) most of its tech from - this Tech proliferation has been helped by people from those countries either deliberately or stealing," he had written.