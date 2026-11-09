US intelligence officials reportedly believe former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather information about Nvidia chief Jensen Huang and potentially influence the company's position on chip exports.
Singapore-based Megaspeed is under scrutiny over billions of dollars in Nvidia-related equipment purchases, its financial arrangements and concerns about possible access to restricted AI computing technology by Chinese businesses.
The controversy has drawn congressional attention in the US, raising wider questions about semiconductor export controls, corporate security and China's access to advanced AI computing.
At the centre of the latest controversy surrounding Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang is a question that extends well beyond the personal life of one of the world's most influential technology executives: how far can China reach into America's artificial intelligence industry, and can Washington prevent its most advanced chips from finding their way to Beijing? An investigation by Nvidia's board, allegations involving a former executive of Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed, and an ongoing probe into the firm's business dealings have brought together three seemingly separate stories. Their common thread is the increasingly contested global market for advanced AI computing.
The controversy intensified after reports alleged that Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former Megaspeed executive, had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather information about Jensen Huang and potentially influence Nvidia's position on chip exports. US intelligence officials reportedly believed she was working for Beijing. Nvidia has since announced an independent investigation into whether its chief executive was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The company, however, has said it has no reason to believe that its trade secrets or US national security were compromised.
Who Is Alice Huang And What Are The Allegations Against Her?
The allegations centre on Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a Chinese citizen who previously held an executive position at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based Nvidia customer. According to a report by The New York Times, cited by Reuters and other publications, US intelligence agencies concluded that she was an asset of China's Ministry of State Security. Her alleged assignment was to gather information about Jensen Huang, whose influence over Nvidia's technology and export strategy makes him an important figure in the US-China technology rivalry.
A memo circulated among senior officials in the Trump administration last spring reportedly contained intelligence about Alice Huang's relationship with the Nvidia chief. US officials believed the effort could have served two purposes: obtaining information about advanced American AI chips and potentially influencing Nvidia to support greater access to its technology for Chinese businesses. Alice Huang is not related to Jensen Huang.
The allegations also acquired a personal dimension after Jensen Huang acknowledged in a message to Nvidia employees on November 8 that he had been unfaithful to his wife. He apologised to his family and colleagues, saying he took full responsibility for his actions. He did not identify the person involved in the relationship. Nvidia's board subsequently announced an independent inquiry, to be overseen by a committee of independent directors and outside legal counsel.
The company has maintained that Huang remains committed to leading Nvidia and will cooperate with the investigation. Its board has expressed confidence in his leadership while saying the review would examine all available information. China, meanwhile, has rejected the espionage allegations. Its Foreign Ministry described the claims as unsubstantiated and a smear campaign against Beijing.
What Is Megaspeed And Why Is It Under US Scrutiny?
Megaspeed is a Singapore-registered data centre operator that provides computing capacity to businesses through infrastructure in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia and Indonesia. Its corporate origins can be traced to 7Road, a Chinese gaming and cloud-computing company. Previously incorporated as 7Road International, the company adopted the Megaspeed name in 2023. Its Singapore registration, however, has not removed questions in Washington about its business relationships and access to advanced American technology.
According to trade records cited by The New York Times, a Malaysian affiliate of Megaspeed purchased at least $4.8 billion worth of advanced AI equipment containing Nvidia technology between June 2024 and February 2026. Reports have also linked its computing services to Alibaba and other Chinese businesses, potentially allowing them to access Nvidia-powered infrastructure located outside China. This has raised questions about whether third-country data centres could become an indirect route through which Chinese companies obtain computing power that Washington intends to restrict.
American authorities had begun examining Megaspeed's operations before the allegations involving Alice Huang emerged. The US Commerce Department reportedly opened an investigation in late 2024 after an official visiting one of the company's Malaysian data centres found Nvidia equipment still packed in boxes. This raised concerns that the equipment might be diverted rather than installed at the facility. The investigation was subsequently examined by the US Department of Justice.
The company's financial arrangements have also attracted scrutiny. In May 2026, short-selling firm Culper Research alleged that Megaspeed had received financing linked to Chinese technology giant Alibaba through intermediary companies. Citing corporate filings, it pointed to a sharp increase in Megaspeed's balance sheet, from $33 million at the end of 2023 to $3 billion in 2024, including $2.9 billion in refundable deposits from an undisclosed source. Culper also alleged that these arrangements helped finance purchases of Nvidia-powered servers. The research firm disclosed that it held a short position in Nvidia, meaning it could benefit if the company's share price fell. Its allegations have not been independently established.
Neither the US nor Singaporean investigations has publicly established that Megaspeed illegally diverted Nvidia chips to China. Nvidia has maintained that its checks found no evidence of diversion, while Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing. Singapore's Home Affairs Ministry confirmed on October 31 that investigations into Megaspeed were ongoing but said its authorities had not investigated Alice Huang over alleged intelligence links.
Why The Controversy Matters For The US-China AI Race
The controversy has exposed a vulnerability in Washington's efforts to control the spread of advanced AI technology. Since 2022, the US has tightened export restrictions on sophisticated semiconductor technology to limit China's access to computing power that could strengthen its military, intelligence and technological capabilities. But restricting the physical shipment of chips is only one part of the problem. Companies can potentially rent computing capacity through data centres in third countries, complicating efforts to prevent restricted technology from reaching Chinese users.
Nvidia sits at the heart of this contest. Its graphics processing units, or GPUs, are essential to training and running advanced AI models, making the company a crucial supplier to technology giants and governments. Huang has argued that allowing Nvidia to sell less advanced chips to China would help American companies remain competitive and prevent Chinese businesses from turning entirely to domestic alternatives. His position has also brought him into discussions with US President Donald Trump over export restrictions.
The allegations have now drawn the attention of Congress. Republican leaders of three US House committees have requested a closed-door briefing from Huang on November 18, citing concerns about China's access to American technology and sensitive information. The questions facing Nvidia are therefore no longer confined to its executive leadership or corporate governance. They touch on the security of the semiconductor supply chain, the enforcement of export controls and the extent to which private technology companies can influence America's strategic competition with China.
For Washington, the challenge is to keep advanced computing technology out of Beijing's reach without undermining the global business model that has made American chipmakers dominant. For Nvidia, it is to establish that neither its technology nor its leadership was compromised. And for Singapore, the case is a reminder that a company operating from a trusted international business hub can find itself at the centre of a geopolitical contest far larger than its own balance sheet.