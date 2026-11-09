At the centre of the latest controversy surrounding Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang is a question that extends well beyond the personal life of one of the world's most influential technology executives: how far can China reach into America's artificial intelligence industry, and can Washington prevent its most advanced chips from finding their way to Beijing? An investigation by Nvidia's board, allegations involving a former executive of Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed, and an ongoing probe into the firm's business dealings have brought together three seemingly separate stories. Their common thread is the increasingly contested global market for advanced AI computing.