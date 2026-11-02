Why The Indian Air Force Needs Aerial Refuelling Tankers

In aerial warfare, fuel determines how long a fighter can stay in the air, how far it can travel and how much time it can spend over an operational area. Aerial refuelling changes that calculation. Instead of returning to an airbase when its fuel runs low, a fighter can approach a tanker mid-flight, connect to its refuelling system and replenish its fuel while both aircraft remain airborne.