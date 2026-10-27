A.

The character of warfare is undoubtedly undergoing a significant transformation and recent conflicts, from the war in Ukraine to the tensions in West Asia, have offered valuable lessons. Drones, loitering munitions, electronic warfare, precision strikes and space-based capabilities have each shown how decisive they can be.

However, I would not characterise this as a departure from the fundamentals of air power. Speed, reach, flexibility and precision remain as relevant as ever. What we are witnessing is a rapid evolution in the way air power is conceived, generated and employed. The IAF has always placed a premium on technological and operational relevance, and our thinking has evolved accordingly.

The most important lesson is that the battlespace no longer divides neatly into separate domains. Air power must now operate across the entire spectrum, from the traditional air domain to the electromagnetic, cyber and space domains, with far greater integration. This is why we now think in terms of aerospace power rather than air power alone.

Our understanding of air superiority has evolved in the same way. It is no longer only about fighter aircraft engaging other fighter aircraft. It is about achieving the degree of control over the air and aerospace environment that our operations need, while denying the adversary the freedom to interfere. Increasingly, it depends on information and decision superiority: the ability to sense earlier, understand faster and act before the adversary.

Recent conflicts have also sharpened specific lessons. Drones have evolved from eyes in the sky to claws in the sky. Attacking forces now use saturation attacks, sending waves of inexpensive drones to exhaust interceptors. Using an expensive missile against a cheap drone is unsustainable, so air defence is being reshaped around cost-efficiency as well as altitude.

We are building low-cost hard-kill layers, soft-kill measures and directed-energy options, and moving from single, large radars towards distributed networks of sensors. We have also learnt that a modern force must be able to fight even when communications, navigation and space-based services are degraded or denied.

Our own experience in Operation Sindoor reinforced every one of these lessons. The adversary’s drones and stand-off weapons were defeated by our home-grown, networked air defence. Our success came not from any single platform, but from the combined effect of ISR, combat aircraft, precision weapons, electronic warfare, unmanned systems and networked command and control.

As for doctrine, the IAF has not waited for these lessons to be imposed on us. We have studied them closely, and their essence is already built into our operational thinking. Information superiority, decision superiority and the effects-based employment of air power are now central to how we plan and fight, while the fundamentals of air power remain firmly intact. This approach is reflected at the national level in the Joint Doctrine for Multi-Domain Operations, released by the Raksha Mantri in August 2025. It is also visible in concrete steps.

The IAF’s Integrated Air Command and Control System is connected with the Army’s Akashteer and the Navy’s Trigun to create a common, real-time air picture. Exercises such as Antariksha Abhyas examine the consequences of losing access to space.

At Dronathon-2026, we demonstrated our indigenous unmanned traffic management system, Vayu UTtaM, and released ‘The Indian Air Force Unmanned & Autonomous Roadmap’. Meanwhile, our AI Centre of Excellence, UDAAN, is developing decision-support capabilities in-house.

Above all, we recognise that technology by itself does not confer an advantage unless our operators, processes and doctrine are able to exploit it. That is why we are placing greater emphasis on realistic training in contested and degraded environments, so that our air warriors are prepared to fight and win in conditions that will be anything but ideal.

Warfare will continue to evolve, and the IAF will continue to evolve with it: learning continuously, adapting rapidly and integrating across domains. Our aim is to stay ahead of the changing character of war, so that the IAF remains ready to deliver decisive effect whenever and wherever the nation calls.