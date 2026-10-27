Triple Century In T20: Delhi Batter Does Unthinkable With 311*, Smashes 30 Sixes In 93 Balls | Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Aaryan Sharma and Tanmay Chaudhary produced extraordinary batting displays in the Schools Total T20 League 2026 in Delhi-NCR, with unbeaten 311 off 93 balls and 278 off 77 balls respectively. Their explosive knocks powered Sumermal Jain School and Modern School to huge wins, underlining the league’s aggressive T20 trend.

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Aaryan Sharma
Aaryan Sharma | Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Aaryan Sharma struck an unbeaten 311 off 93 balls for Sumermal Jain School against Indraprastha World School

  • Tanmay Chaudhary made an unbeaten 278 off 77 balls for Modern School against Sachdeva Global

  • Aaryan hit 27 fours and 30 sixes, while Tanmay smashed 22 fours and 27 sixes

T20 cricket has undergone a seismic shift. Gone are the days when openers meticulously anchored the innings before launching an assault; today's batters look to clear the boundary from the very first delivery, reaping massive rewards in the process.

That aggressive ethos reached astonishing new heights in the Schools Total T20 League 2026, witnessing not one, but two record-shattering batting masterclasses in Delhi-NCR.

Sumermal Jain School's Aaryan Sharma etched his name into record books with an unbeaten 311 off 93 balls. Bludgeoning 27 fours and 30 sixes at a strike rate of 334.31, Aaryan plundered 288 runs purely in boundaries (accounting for over 92% of his total score). His phenomenal knock powered Sumermal Jain School to 389/2, before they comfortably defended it by 247 runs against Indraprastha World School.

Not to be outdone, Modern School's Tanmay Chaudhary wreaked similar havoc, blazing an unbeaten 278 off 77 deliveries—falling just 22 runs short of a triple ton. Striking at 361.04 with 22 fours and 27 sixes, Tanmay combined with fellow centurion Shivesh Kapoor (102*) to post a colossal 413/0. Modern School then completed a 392-run rout by skittling Sachdeva Global for a mere 21 runs in 6.2 overs.

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The Schools Total T20 League 2026 marks Delhi-NCR's inaugural grassroots T20 championship for school and college students. Running under the commissioner-ship of former India cricketer Chetan Sharma, the tournament has quickly become a showcase for prodigious young talent.

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