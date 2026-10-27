Triple Century In T20: Delhi Batter Does Unthinkable With 311*, Smashes 30 Sixes In 93 Balls | Watch

Sumermal Jain School's Aaryan Sharma etched his name into record books with an unbeaten 311 off 93 balls. Bludgeoning 27 fours and 30 sixes at a strike rate of 334.31, Aaryan plundered 288 runs purely in boundaries (accounting for over 92% of his total score). His phenomenal knock powered Sumermal Jain School to 389/2, before they comfortably defended it by 247 runs against Indraprastha World School.