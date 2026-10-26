India’s New Flex-Fuel Rules: How E100 Ethanol Works, Mileage, Engine Changes & Environmental Concerns

India has amended motor vehicle rules to allow certification of flex-fuel vehicles capable of running on ethanol blends up to E100.
Flex-fuel vehicles require compatible fuel systems and engine calibration, while conventional petrol cars certified for E20 cannot automatically use E85 or E100.
Higher-ethanol blends can reduce dependence on imported crude oil, but concerns include lower mileage, water use, food production and overall emissions.
India has amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to allow the certification of flex-fuel vehicles capable of running on fuel blends containing up to E100, or almost pure ethanol. The change expands the range of fuels that specially designed vehicles can be approved to use.
However, the amendment does not mean that every petrol car can now run on E100. A conventional petrol vehicle certified for E20, which contains 20 per cent ethanol blended with petrol, cannot be filled with E85 or E100. Only vehicles specifically designed and certified for higher-ethanol blends can use these fuels.
The amendment also changes certain technical and vehicle-classification provisions, including raising the weight threshold for light petrol and diesel vehicles from 3,000 kg to 3,500 kg. as per Indian Express, the changes are intended to clear the regulatory path for flex-fuel vehicles in India.
What Is Flex Fuel?
Flexible-fuel vehicles can run on petrol, ethanol or a mixture of the two, depending on the fuel blends they have been designed and certified to use.
Petrol is refined from crude oil, while ethanol is a type of alcohol produced by fermenting sugars or starches from plants. In India, common sources include sugarcane and grains. Ethanol can also be produced from agricultural residues and other plant materials.
The difference between the two fuels affects how an engine and its fuel system must be designed. A flex-fuel vehicle adjusts its engine operation to accommodate different petrol-ethanol blends.
According to the US Department of Energy, flex-fuel vehicles use a single fuel system, with most components similar to those in conventional petrol cars. However, some components must be adapted to account for ethanol's different chemical properties and energy content. These include modifications to the fuel pump and fuel injection system. The engine control module (ECM) must also be calibrated to accommodate ethanol's higher oxygen content.
The category remains small in India. The WagonR flex-fuel model and the Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid flex-fuel prototype are among the vehicles cited in this segment. In two-wheelers, Hero Motors launched flex-fuel versions of the Splendor+ and HF Deluxe in June this year.
How Does E100 Work ?
A car can run on E100, but only if it has been designed for the fuel. Although ethanol burns like petrol, its properties affect how it behaves inside an engine and fuel system.
One of the main differences is energy content. Ethanol contains less energy per litre than petrol, meaning an engine needs to inject more fuel to produce comparable power. The US Department of Energy estimates that E100 contains about 30 per cent less energy per gallon than petrol. Consequently, a vehicle running on high-ethanol fuel may cover a shorter distance on the same volume of fuel.
Several components must be adapted to make this possible. The electronic control module needs to be recalibrated to adjust the air-fuel mixture and ignition timing according to the fuel in the tank. The fuel injection system must also be capable of delivering more fuel to compensate for ethanol's lower energy content.
Ethanol's high-octane rating helps resist engine knocking, which occurs when combustion takes place in an uncontrolled manner and can damage the engine.
Material compatibility is another important consideration. The fuel pump, fuel lines, pipes and seals must be made from materials compatible with high-ethanol blends, as ethanol can affect certain metals, plastics and rubber components.
The fuel tank can hold petrol, ethanol or any certified blend, while the fuel filler is the point through which the mixture enters the vehicle.
Some components, including the transmission, exhaust system and battery, remain the same as those in a petrol car. However, reliable starting and operation across different temperatures require appropriate calibration of sensors and engine controls.
Why Is Ethanol Blended With Petrol?
Blending ethanol with petrol provides a transition towards greater use of alternative fuels without requiring the entire vehicle fleet to be replaced at once. Most existing vehicles run on petrol, and much of the fuel infrastructure is built around it. Ethanol blending allows a portion of fossil-fuel use to be replaced while retaining conventional petrol-based infrastructure.
The policy also has implications for energy security. India imports much of the crude oil it consumes. Replacing part of its petrol demand with domestically produced ethanol can reduce the amount of crude oil it needs to import.
Ethanol blending can also create a market for domestic producers, including farmers and ethanol manufacturers. International conflicts and disruptions to energy supplies have further highlighted the importance of reducing dependence on imported fuels.
What Are The Concerns And Trade-Offs?
The shift towards higher-ethanol blends comes with several considerations, including fuel economy, vehicle compatibility, resource use and emissions.
Mileage and running costs: Ethanol contains less energy per litre than petrol, so fuel economy can decline as the ethanol proportion increases. Whether running a vehicle becomes more expensive depends on fuel prices, vehicle efficiency and the extent of the reduction in mileage. A lower price per litre does not automatically translate into a lower cost per kilometre.
Vehicle compatibility: Ethanol can affect materials used in conventional or older fuel systems. Higher-ethanol blends also require appropriate engine calibration, particularly in fuel delivery and electronic controls. Vehicles must be designed and certified for the specific fuel blends they use.
Land, water and food production: Producing ethanol at scale raises questions about land and water use, crop selection and potential competition between fuel and food production. Sugarcane, one of India's common ethanol feedstocks, requires substantial amounts of water. The environmental impact also depends on how ethanol is produced, including the energy used in manufacturing and emissions across the supply chain. The International Energy Agency has cautioned that crop-based biofuels can affect land use, biodiversity and food prices.
Emissions: Ethanol can reduce certain harmful pollutants, including carbon monoxide, sulphur and carbon and nitrogen oxides. However, using ethanol does not eliminate vehicle emissions, nor does replacing petrol with ethanol automatically guarantee lower overall greenhouse gas emissions. The outcome depends on how the ethanol is grown, produced and transported.