Marco Rubio’s Jamnagar Visit: Energy Diplomacy In Whose Interest?

Capital outflows compound this vulnerability. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data show net foreign portfolio investment recorded an outflow of $9.6 billion in April-June 2026, versus a net inflow of $1.6 billion a year earlier. Global uncertainty and higher returns on dollar assets can encourage further withdrawals and discourage fresh inflows. India therefore faces pressure from both rising import-related demand for dollars and portfolio outflows. The depletion of foreign exchange reserves is an additional concern; reserves have fallen by roughly $50-60 billion from their early-September peak, reflecting the central bank’s interventions to steady the rupee.