The West Asian Conflict: India’s Energy and Economic Vulnerabilities

Broadly, India’s fertiliser vulnerability takes two forms. Nitrogenous fertilisers, principally urea, are largely produced domestically but remain vulnerable to imported natural gas, the principal feedstock for urea production. Phosphatic and potassic fertilisers—principally diammonium phosphate (DAP), muriate of potash and nitrogen, and phosphorus and potassium complexes—are considerably more import-dependent. Imported urea reportedly rose from about $500 per tonne before the conflict to nearly $950, before falling to around $450 as supplies improved. DAP is of particular concern because of India’s high import dependence. Its international price reportedly rose from roughly $670-700 to around $930 per tonne, substantially raising import costs. Since the government continues to make DAP available to farmers at Rs 1,350 per 50-kg bag, much of this external price increase is ultimately absorbed through higher government support.