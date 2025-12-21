PM Modi Lays Foundation For ₹10,601-Crore Fertiliser Plant In Assam

₹10,601-crore HURL project to produce 12.7 lakh tonnes of urea annually at Namrup-IV.
Will significantly reduce Assam's urea imports, lower costs for farmers, and use eco-friendly tech.
Expected to create thousands of jobs and spur industrial development in Dibrugarh region by 2028.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for the ₹10,601-crore Namrup-IV urea fertiliser plant in Dibrugarh district, Assam, on December 21, 2025, as part of a series of development initiatives in the Northeast. The project, undertaken by Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL)—a joint venture of NTPC, CIL, IOCL, and Fertilizer Corporation of India—will establish a gas-based ammonia-urea complex with an annual production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes.
Located adjacent to the existing Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) units in Namrup, the plant will use natural gas supplied through the North East Gas Grid and feature advanced energy-efficient technology to minimize environmental impact. Upon commissioning in 2028, it is expected to meet a significant portion of Assam's urea demand of around 16-17 lakh tonnes per year, reducing reliance on supplies from other states and cutting transportation costs for farmers.
The initiative aligns with the government's push for self-reliance in fertilisers under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, reviving the legacy of Namrup, which hosted India's first gas-based urea plant in 1969. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, present virtually, highlighted the project's role in generating direct and indirect employment for thousands and stimulating ancillary industries in the region.
The event also saw the PM inaugurate and lay foundations for multiple infrastructure projects worth over ₹20,000 crore across Assam, including rail, road, and power developments, reinforcing the Centre's focus on transforming the Northeast into a growth engine.