PM Modi Lays Foundation For ₹10,601-Crore Fertiliser Plant In Assam

Located adjacent to the existing Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) units in Namrup, the plant will use natural gas supplied through the North East Gas Grid and feature advanced energy-efficient technology to minimize environmental impact. Upon commissioning in 2028, it is expected to meet a significant portion of Assam's urea demand of around 16-17 lakh tonnes per year, reducing reliance on supplies from other states and cutting transportation costs for farmers.