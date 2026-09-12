BRICS and the Global South’s Historical Moment

Summary of this article

· The 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 comes at an unusually consequential moment.

· India’s challenge as chair is consequently not to choose between the West and an anti-Western coalition, but to demonstrate that a more representative international order can coexist with engagement across competing power centres.

· The real test for BRICS, therefore, is not whether it can become an anti-Western bloc. It is whether it can help create an international system in which no single power or group of powers monopolises either rule-making or narrative-setting.