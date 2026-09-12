BRICS Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack In Delhi Declaration

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Anish
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The bloc called for accountability for those behind the April 2025 attack, urged zero tolerance towards terrorism and backed stronger international cooperation to counter extremism and radicalisation

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Summary of this article

  • BRICS leaders condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, calling terrorism “criminal and unjustifiable” and demanding accountability for those involved.

  • The grouping called for zero tolerance towards terrorism, an end to double standards and early adoption of the UN terrorism convention.

  • BRICS also urged greater cooperation to counter extremism and radicalisation among young people.

BRICS leaders on Saturday strongly condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack that took place on April 22 last year which led to 26 people losing their lives and left several others injured.

According to the Delhi Declaration, terrorism was termed as "criminal and unjustifiable" regardless of motive. The declaration also called for the accountability of all those involved in the attack and those backing them, while asking the perpetrators to be brought to justice under national and international law. 

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The leaders reiterated that terrorism should not be linked to any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group and called for zero tolerance and an end to double standards in fighting it.

The grouping welcomed the work of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group and its five subgroups and pressed for early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the UN. 

Additionally, the declaration also called for the need to counter extremism and radicalization among young people through closer co-operation among member states.

The attack orchestrated with Pakistan’s backing targeted tourists at Baisaran meadow, near the hill town of Pahalgam.

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In its investigations, the agencies had said that the attack at Pahalgam bore the hallmarks of Pakistan-based terror groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba.

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Two weeks later, on May 6-7, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, striking nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The defence ministry had described the strikes, which lasted about 25 minutes, as focused and non-escalatory, saying no Pakistani military installations were hit. 

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