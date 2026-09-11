Bengal Passes Inter-University Transfer Bill: Why Has It Sparked A Row?

Bengal’s new Bill allows staff transfers between state-run universities for administrative reasons.
The government says experienced faculty can strengthen newer and weaker state universities.
Teachers fear compulsory transfers could disrupt departments and weaken institutional autonomy.
The West Bengal Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill allowing teaching and non-teaching employees to be transferred from one state-run university to another.
The West Bengal Universities and Colleges (Administration and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, received 171 votes in favour and 15 against during a special Assembly session. Higher Education Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay introduced the legislation after the state Cabinet approved it on September 8.
The government says the transfer system will help newer universities secure experienced faculty. Teachers’ associations, academics and Opposition parties fear it could weaken university autonomy and enable the government to target its critics. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s remarks about Jadavpur University have sharpened those concerns.
What Does The Bill Change?
The legislation amends the West Bengal Universities and Colleges (Administration and Regulation) Act, 2017.
Section 11 of the existing law allows teachers, librarians, officers and non-teaching employees to be transferred between colleges. Government-college teachers recruited through the Public Service Commission can already be moved from one institution to another.
No similar provision previously existed for employees of state universities.
The amendment proposes adding a provision to Section 14A, allowing the Chancellor, in consultation with the state government, to transfer university employees “for administrative reasons”.
The mechanism covers teaching and non-teaching staff and applies across state-run universities in West Bengal.
According to the Bill’s statement of objects and reasons, the government wants to improve the use of human resources in higher education while protecting employees’ seniority, service conditions and other rights.
Why Does The Government Want A Transfer System?
The government says newer universities need experienced teachers and administrators to develop their departments and academic programmes.
Under the new system, faculty members from established institutions could be transferred to newer universities in places such as Jhargram and Cooch Behar.
“There is a ground reality that necessitates the Bill,” Adhikari told the Assembly. “We aim to make weaker universities stronger and independent by applying the Bill.”
He said the legislation would balance university autonomy with accountability to the government and would not disrupt doctoral supervision or ongoing research projects.
“The Bill will balance institutes’ autonomy and accountability towards the government,” he said.
Responding to employees opposing the measure, Adhikari added: “Those unhappy with the provisions of the Bill are welcome to quit their jobs.”
Why Are Teachers Opposing It?
Teachers’ associations and academics say compulsory transfers could disrupt departments built around specialised courses, research programmes, laboratories and long-term academic collaboration.
They argue that universities function as autonomous institutions rather than interchangeable administrative units. Moving teachers without clearly defined academic grounds, they say, could affect research, teaching and departmental continuity.
A Calcutta University teacher said the government’s stated aim of improving fledgling institutions did not address concerns that the legislation could weaken university autonomy, the New Indian Express reported.
Critics have also questioned the phrase “administrative reasons”. The Bill does not, according to the information presented during the debate, specify detailed criteria governing when or why an employee may be transferred.
The opposition centres on whether the government could use this broadly worded power to move academics whose views or campus activities it considers politically inconvenient.
Opposition Warns Of Selective Transfers
Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee questioned why the Bill cited administrative grounds but did not mention academic reasons for transfers.
“The problem is whether this Bill could lead to selective targeting of political opponents,” he said.
Banerjee also warned that political connections could influence transfer decisions, potentially protecting government supporters while placing its critics at a disadvantage, The Hindu reported.
Trinamool Congress MLA and former IPS officer Prasun Banerjee said there could be valid reasons to move teachers between universities. For example, an institution could deploy a teacher elsewhere if student enrolment in a particular subject declined.
“But it is essential to ensure that the power to transfer does not become a tool for politically selective targeting of anyone,” he said.
CPI(M) MLA Md Mostafijur Rahaman and Indian Secular Front MLA Nawshad Siddique also argued that the government could use the law against critical academics.
Why Is Jadavpur University Central To The Row?
The Assembly passed the Bill amid growing political tensions at Jadavpur University, where Left-wing student organisations and the RSS-affiliated ABVP have clashed over slogans, graffiti and political activity.
Adhikari had announced plans to bring the legislation after leading the three-kilometre “Gerua Samman Yatra” from Golpark to Jadavpur.
“I have taken a vow that from Jadavpur, the land of Sri Aurobindo and a centre of excellence, I will uproot those who raise ‘Kashmir Mange Azadi’ slogans and those who have supported the ‘kisan’ movement,” The New Indian Express quoted him as saying.
During the Assembly debate, the Chief Minister repeatedly referred to Jadavpur University and said “so-called pundits” from established institutions could be sent to newer universities that needed their experience.
He also directed remarks at the Left-backed Jadavpur University Teachers Association.
“I have all the records of JUTA. I have all the records of what you have done,” Adhikari said.
He argued that transferring teachers from eight established universities would help spread their expertise and strengthen newer institutions.