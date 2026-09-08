West Bengal Durga Puja Changes: Suvendu Adhikari Urges Big-Budget Pandals To Opt Out Of ₹1 Lakh Aid

Suvendu Adhikari announced a ₹1 lakh Durga Puja grant while urging financially well-off committees to voluntarily opt out of government aid.
No puja inaugurations will be allowed before Mahalaya, while the state will skip its Durga Puja carnival this year.
Idol immersions must be completed before Lakshmi Puja, with DJs barred and liquor shops and bars ordered shut on Ashtami.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday urged financially well-off community Durga Puja committees to voluntarily give up government assistance, while announcing a ₹1 lakh grant for puja committees that have applied for the aid.
“I do not want to misuse the powers of the Chief Minister,” Adhikari said, asking committees capable of organising pujas without government support not to accept the money. He said committees that depend on the grant would be provided ₹1 lakh.
The Trinamool Congress government had introduced financial assistance for community Durga Pujas in 2018. The grant was increased every year under former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reaching ₹1.10 lakh in 2025. The scheme costs the state exchequer nearly ₹500 crore annually.
Adhikari, who had earlier criticised the scheme while in the BJP, said the grant had increased from ₹25,000 to ₹1.10 lakh without yielding electoral benefits and had made some committees dependent on government assistance.
No Puja Inaugurations Before Mahalaya
Adhikari also announced a series of restrictions and arrangements for this year’s Durga Puja celebrations.
No Durga Puja inauguration will be allowed before Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of Devi Paksha. The state government will also not organise the Durga Puja carnival this year, unlike the previous regime.
However, a government-organised Durga Puja programme will be held at Eden Gardens on Mahalaya, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend.
The government will also organise Durga Puja programmes in Digha and six other cities.
Immersion Rules, No DJs On Puja Days
The Chief Minister said puja processions would not be allowed to block national highways and cranes would not be permitted at ghats to remove idols after immersion.
All idol immersions will have to be completed before Lakshmi Puja, while DJs will not be allowed during the celebrations.
All liquor shops and bars across West Bengal will remain closed on Ashtami, the eighth day of Durga Puja.
Adhikari also said the government had held discussions with state electricity authorities and the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation to ensure that Durga Puja committees across West Bengal, including those in Kolkata, receive free electricity during the festival.