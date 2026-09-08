Delhi Building Collapse: Fear Grips Satya Niketan As Students Move Out, MCD Flags Dangerous Structures

Fear has gripped Satya Niketan after a five-storey PG collapse killed seven people.
NDRF ended the rescue operation after 12 people were pulled from the debris.
MCD has begun surveying neighbouring structures and issued demolition notices for buildings deemed dangerous.
Fear gripped Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Monday, a day after a five-storey paying guest accommodation collapsed, killing seven people, as residents raised concerns over the structural safety of other buildings in the densely populated area.
Several students moved out of their accommodations as the collapse heightened fears about buildings around the site.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) completed the rescue operation on Monday evening after clearing most of the debris from the collapsed PG. Ten people had been rescued by Sunday evening and two more were pulled out on Monday, while the death toll rose to seven.
Rescue Operation Ends After 12 Rescued
The collapsed property, identified by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as Building No. 14, was a five-storey boys’ PG constructed on around 55 square yards in a resettlement colony.
NDRF teams cleared the debris from the ground floor by around noon on Monday and continued searching the basement through the afternoon to ensure nobody remained trapped underneath.
The rescue operation ended at around 5.10 pm, after the debris had largely been cleared.
The collapse has also left students living in neighbouring buildings worried about their safety and belongings.
One such student, 21-year-old Ananya, told Hindustan Times that her original documents, electronic devices and cash remained inside her room at House No. 12, a structure adjoining the collapsed building.
“I am very stressed about my belongings,” she said, expressing concern that House No. 12 could also be demolished.
The second-year bioscience student at Sri Venkateshwara College said her landlords had offered to move students elsewhere, but her parents were worried and wanted her to find another accommodation.
She said she had spent Sunday night at a relative’s home and might stay with a friend while trying to retrieve her belongings.
“I just want my documents,” she said.
MCD Begins Survey Of Dangerous Buildings
The MCD has begun identifying and acting against other buildings considered unsafe in the area.
According to The Hindustan Times, a senior civic official said Building No. 13, adjacent to the collapsed structure, was “barely standing” and had already been evacuated. Demolition action is expected after the rescue operation.
Three other buildings, including Building No. 15, are also being examined as part of the survey.
In at least one building, the structure was found to be in such poor condition that iron jacks had been installed for support.
The MCD has issued demolition notices under Section 348 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, which empowers the civic commissioner to order the demolition, securing or repair of buildings considered ruinous or dangerous.
One notice described the property as being in a “ruinous and dangerous condition” and directed its owner to demolish it within three days. If the owner fails to comply, the MCD can carry out the demolition and recover the costs.
The collapsed PG, however, reportedly dates back to the 1990s, raising questions over why potentially unauthorised or unsafe construction was not detected or stopped earlier by civic authorities.
The immediate focus has now shifted from rescue to structural safety, with the MCD surveying surrounding buildings amid growing anxiety among residents and students.