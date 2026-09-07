DAC Clears Rs 1.10 Lakh Cr Defence Acquisitions, 98% To Come From Domestic Industry

According to ty DRDO, "The CBRN Recce vehicle (Tracked) Mk-II is a reconnaissance platform capable of detecting, identifying, monitoring and marking of areas contaminated with CBRN agents and transmit this information to the supported formations. The vehicle is based on the BMP-II platform, re-engineered to accommodate different systems required for CBRN Recce purpose and will be used in plains and desert/semi deserts terrains."