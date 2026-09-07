Singapore Probes Anti-Indian Online Abuse: PM Lawrence Wong Warns

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Wong said recent online discussions had shown “an uglier side”. Channel News Asia quoted him as saying: “We can and should have robust debates. But we should never use seemingly legitimate arguments as a cover to fuel prejudice against any community or hostility towards foreigners.” Wong said he had discussed the developments with his Cabinet colleagues and that this was why Shanmugam had spoken about it. He also said such views did not represent Singapore as a whole and should not be treated as harmless online chatter. “If such behavior goes unchecked, it can become normalized, deepen mistrust between communities, and pull us apart,” Wong said.