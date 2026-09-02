Who Is Joshua Wong? Hong Kong Activist Pleads Guilty In Second National Security Case

Wong's Political Rise

Wong first came to prominence during a 2012 students' protest in which he led students against the introduction of national education in the schools of Hong Kong. Later, he gained prominence during the Occupy Movement of 2014. In 2016, he founded a political party called Demosisto, and during the 2019 protests, he helped seek support from overseas for the democracy movement in Hong Kong. The party disbanded after the security laws were implemented in 2020.