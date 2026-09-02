Two Turkish Ships Collide Off Istanbul, 10 Crew Members Uncontactable

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Published at:

The Tugberk Imamoglu lost contact after colliding with the Alsu in the Sea of Marmara, prompting a search and rescue operation.

image Prefer on Google
Tugberk Imamoglu collision, Istanbul ship collision
Two Turkish-flagged vessels collided off Istanbul’s Silivri district early Wednesday. Photo: X, @dunyagazetesii
Summary of this article

  • Two Turkish-flagged vessels collided off Istanbul’s Silivri district early Wednesday.

  • Authorities lost contact with the Tugberk Imamoglu and its 10 crew members.

  • Coast guard ships and helicopters were deployed for a search and rescue operation.

Two Turkish-flagged commercial vessels collided off Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara early Wednesday after contact was lost with one of the ships, the Istanbul governor’s office said.

The collision occurred at around 3 a.m. (0000 GMT) off Istanbul’s Silivri district, according to the governor’s office. The Turkish-flagged Alsu was sailing towards the Aegean port of Aliaga, while the Tugberk Imamoglu was heading for the Black Sea port of Karadenizeregli.

Coast guard ships and helicopters were dispatched to the scene for search and rescue, Reuters reported. The governor’s office said there was no visible damage to the Alsu, but authorities had been unable to establish contact with the Tugberk Imamoglu or with its 10 crew members.

The search and rescue operation remained under way, the governor’s office said.

Details of the vessels

Data from the Istanbul Chamber of Maritime Commerce shows that the Tugberk Imamoglu is a bulk carrier owned by Zeybe Denizcilik. The Alsu, owned by Ozpulathane Deniz Tasimaciligi, operates as a chemical tanker.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories