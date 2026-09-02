Two Turkish Ships Collide Off Istanbul, 10 Crew Members Uncontactable

Two Turkish-flagged vessels collided off Istanbul’s Silivri district early Wednesday.
Authorities lost contact with the Tugberk Imamoglu and its 10 crew members.
Coast guard ships and helicopters were deployed for a search and rescue operation.
Two Turkish-flagged commercial vessels collided off Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara early Wednesday after contact was lost with one of the ships, the Istanbul governor’s office said.
The collision occurred at around 3 a.m. (0000 GMT) off Istanbul’s Silivri district, according to the governor’s office. The Turkish-flagged Alsu was sailing towards the Aegean port of Aliaga, while the Tugberk Imamoglu was heading for the Black Sea port of Karadenizeregli.
Coast guard ships and helicopters were dispatched to the scene for search and rescue, Reuters reported. The governor’s office said there was no visible damage to the Alsu, but authorities had been unable to establish contact with the Tugberk Imamoglu or with its 10 crew members.
Details of the vessels
Data from the Istanbul Chamber of Maritime Commerce shows that the Tugberk Imamoglu is a bulk carrier owned by Zeybe Denizcilik. The Alsu, owned by Ozpulathane Deniz Tasimaciligi, operates as a chemical tanker.