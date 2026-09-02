USS Abraham Lincoln Visit Revives Pattaya’s Long US Military Connection

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

Nearly 5,000 sailors and Marines from the US aircraft carrier strike group are spending shore leave near Pattaya after an extended deployment, reviving a military connection that dates to the Vietnam War.

image Prefer on Google
USS Abraham Lincoln Pattaya Port Call
USS Abraham Lincoln Visit Revives Pattaya’s Long US Military Connection Photo: | DVIDS/US Navy
Summary of this article

  • Nearly 5,000 US sailors and Marines are spending shore leave in Thailand after the USS Abraham Lincoln’s extended deployment

  • Pattaya’s association with US military personnel dates back to the Vietnam War, when the city became a major rest-and-recreation destination

  • The current port call is for rest and recuperation, while Pattaya’s old military links are again drawing attention

The USS Abraham Lincoln and other ships from its carrier strike group have arrived in Thailand for a scheduled port visit, giving nearly 5,000 US sailors and Marines a chance to rest and recuperate after more than 280 days at sea. For many of them, the stop will mean time in and around Pattaya, a resort city whose association with US military personnel goes back to the Vietnam War.

The carrier arrived at Laem Chabang on Wednesday as part of the scheduled visit. Rear Admiral Robert E Loughran said the arrival offered sailors and Marines a "well-deserved opportunity" to rest and recharge while highlighting the longstanding US-Thailand alliance.

USS Abraham Lincoln - By U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Clint Davis
USS Abraham Lincoln To Dock In Thailand’s Pattaya After 200 Days At Sea

By Outlook News Desk

From War Base To Tourist Hub

Pattaya, about 100 km southeast of Bangkok, is now one of Thailand's best-known resort destinations, but its reputation was shaped in part by the large US military presence in Thailand during the Vietnam War.

According to AP, at the height of the war, 40,000-50,000 US service personnel were stationed in Thailand, many supporting American air operations in Vietnam. Pattaya was close to the Sattahip naval base and U-Tapao airfield, which hosted US B-52 bombers. The steady flow of US personnel helped turn what had once been a quiet fishing town into a major leisure destination.

Related Content
USS Abraham Lincoln - By U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Clint Davis
What We Know About The USS Abraham Lincoln’s Thailand Port Call (Representational image) - | File Photo
Representational Photo - X@USNavy
US Sends Last Pacific Carrier To Middle East As Iran War Stretches Navy (Representational image) - File Photo

That history also helped give Pattaya its enduring reputation as Thailand's “Sin City”, particularly because of its nightlife and sex industry. Although prostitution is illegal in Thailand, AP reported that parts of the industry continue to operate in a legal grey area.

What We Know About The USS Abraham Lincoln’s Thailand Port Call (Representational image) - | File Photo
What We Know About The USS Abraham Lincoln’s Thailand Port Call

By Outlook News Desk

A Different Pattaya?

Pattaya's image has changed substantially since the Vietnam War era. The city has expanded its beaches, restaurants, family attractions and other tourism infrastructure, drawing millions of visitors who have little connection to its former military role.

But the arrival of thousands of US military personnel has again put its old association with military tourism in the spotlight.

The city and Thai authorities have increased preparations around the visit. US Navy personnel are expected to receive reminders about Thai laws, while the Navy's Shore Patrol will work with Thai police during sailors' time ashore.

Why Pattaya Matters To The Visit

The port call is officially intended for rest and recuperation, rather than a new military operation. DVIDS said the carrier strike group arrived for scheduled port visits, while the US Navy has described the stop as an opportunity for its personnel to recover after their extended deployment.

For Pattaya, however, a large influx of sailors also carries an economic dimension. Shore leave brings spending to hotels, restaurants, shops and entertainment businesses, while local authorities must balance those benefits against concerns surrounding public order and the city's longstanding association with sex tourism.

The Lincoln's visit therefore brings together two very different chapters of Pattaya's history: the military presence that helped shape its international reputation and the modern resort economy that has since grown around it.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories