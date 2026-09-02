Rinku Singh To Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Why These 4 Players Deserved A Place In India’s T20I Squad?

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Deepak Joshi
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India’s T20I squad has sparked debate over key omissions, with Rinku Singh, Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar all having strong cases based on recent form

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Royal Challengers Bengalurus Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Rinku Singh’s finishing ability makes his omission from India’s T20I squad a notable talking point

  • Rajat Patidar’s explosive T20 form strengthens his case for an international recall

  • Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar offered experience, versatility and strong recent IPL performances

India have announced a 15-member squad for their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, starting September 13 in Delhi. Shreyas Iyer will captain the side, while Tilak Varma has been named the vice-captain.

The squad also sees the return of Sanju Samson, while teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has retained his place. Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana have been picked subject to fitness clearance.

On paper, there is plenty to like about the squad. Yet, as with almost every Indian selection, the omissions are almost as interesting as the names included. The likes of Rinku Singh, Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya and even Bhuvneshwar Kumar had arguments in their favour.

Their cases are different, one offers finishing ability, another brings explosive top-order batting, one provides left-arm spin and all-round flexibility, while the fourth brings experience and new-ball expertise. Here is why each could reasonably have made the cut.

Rinku Singh: The finisher India could still use

Rinku Singh India Zimbabwe T20 Cricket
India's batsman Rinku Singh, right, avoids a high ball as Zimbabwe's wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani watches on during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
India's batsman Rinku Singh, right, avoids a high ball as Zimbabwe's wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani watches on during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura

Rinku Singh's omission is perhaps the most surprising when viewed purely through the lens of India's need for a specialist finisher. He remains one of the reliable players in the middle and lower order and was part of India's T20I setup as recently as the Zimbabwe tour in July. He scored 25 off 14 balls in the second T20I after making 12 off eight in the previous game.

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Although his IPL 2026 campaign was not as spectacular as expected, it contained reminders of what makes Rinku valuable: a 53 off 34 against Rajasthan Royals, an unbeaten 83 off 51 against Lucknow Super Giants and an unbeaten 49 off 29 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

India already have several left-handed batting options, but Rinku offers something different, the ability to attack spin and pace late in an innings without needing a long stay at the crease. With Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy providing alternative finishing options, the selectors may have preferred greater versatility elsewhere. Still, in a T20 side, having a proven boundary-hitter for the final five overs is rarely a luxury.

Rajat Patidar: A batter coming off a remarkable season

Rajat Patidar
Rajat Patidar celebrates his fifty during the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Rajat Patidar celebrates his fifty during the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

If recent T20 numbers were the only selection criterion, Rajat Patidar would have been extremely difficult to ignore. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain produced 501 runs in IPL 2026 at a staggering strike rate of 192.69, including 42 sixes. He then continued his run in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League, scoring 306 runs at a strike rate of 198.70.

Those numbers make his continued absence from the T20I setup particularly intriguing. Patidar is not simply a conventional No. 3 as he has developed into an aggressive batter capable of taking on spin in the middle overs while maintaining a tempo that modern T20 teams increasingly demand.

The problem is competition. India have Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube competing for batting positions, while Shreyas Iyer's appointment as captain further strengthens the leadership and top-order options. Still, Patidar's recent consistency makes his omission one worth debating.

Krunal Pandya: A left-arm option India may regret overlooking

Krunal Pandya
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

Krunal Pandya's case is built around balance rather than eye-catching batting numbers. The 35-year-old enjoyed an excellent IPL 2026 campaign with RCB, taking 14 wickets at an economy rate of 8.42 while contributing 226 runs at a strike rate of 145.81.

That combination is important because India's current squad already contains Axar Patel and Washington Sundar as spin-bowling all-rounders. Yet Krunal offers a slightly different proposition: a left-arm spinner who can operate in the powerplay or middle overs and a batter capable of adding depth.

He also has international experience, having last played for India in 2021. His recent form had reportedly brought him back into the selectors' discussions, making his omission particularly notable. After the squad announcement, Krunal posted “Hope is still alive” on social media, suggesting that he remains keen on an international comeback.

Krunal Pandyas Instagram Story
Krunal Pandya's Instagram Story Photo: Insta/Krunal Pandya
Krunal Pandya's Instagram Story Photo: Insta/Krunal Pandya

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Experience still has value

Indian Premier League: RCB vs CSK Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar gestures after bowling a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar gestures after bowling a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's case is perhaps the most straightforward from a bowling perspective. At 36, he is no longer an automatic selection, but his IPL 2026 campaign showed that he can still be effective in T20 cricket. Playing for RCB, Bhuvneshwar took 28 wickets at an economy rate of 7.95, giving him one of the most productive seasons of his recent career.

His greatest asset remains the same which is control with the new ball, movement in the powerplay and the ability to vary his pace later in an innings. India have Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh in the Afghanistan squad, with Harshit Rana also included subject to fitness clearance.

That makes Bhuvneshwar's omission understandable, particularly with selectors looking towards the next generation. But when a bowler delivers 28 wickets at an economy below eight in a high-pressure T20 league, it is fair to ask whether experience should have earned him another opportunity.

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