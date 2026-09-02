Rinku Singh To Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Why These 4 Players Deserved A Place In India’s T20I Squad?

India's batsman Rinku Singh, right, avoids a high ball as Zimbabwe's wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani watches on during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura

India's batsman Rinku Singh, right, avoids a high ball as Zimbabwe's wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani watches on during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura