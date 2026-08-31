WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Where India Stand After England’s 194-Run Win Over Pakistan

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Outlook Sports Desk
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England’s 194-run win over Pakistan at Lord’s reshapes the WTC 2025-27 points table, with England climbing sixth, Pakistan staying ninth and India retaining fifth position

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India's captain Shubman Gill speaks with an umpire during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary of this article

  • England climb to sixth in the WTC 2025-27 table after their 194-run win over Pakistan at Lord’s

  • Pakistan remain ninth, with their WTC campaign taking another major hit after a second straight defeat

  • India stay fifth with a 51.52 PCT, keeping them firmly in contention for the WTC final

England’s emphatic 194-run victory over Pakistan at Lord’s has brought another significant change to the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table. The hosts completed a 2-0 series victory after bowling Pakistan out for 194 while defending 389, with Ollie Robinson once again leading the attack.

Robinson returned match figures of 8/35, while Saud Shakeel’s fighting 97 was not enough to prevent Pakistan from suffering their second heavy defeat of the series. England’s latest victory moved them above Sri Lanka into sixth place, while Pakistan remained at the bottom.

England Move Up As Pakistan Remain Bottom

The victory earned England another 12 WTC points, taking their tally to 62 points from 15 Tests. However, their 14-point deduction for slow over-rates means their percentage of points (PCT) stands at 34.44. Sri Lanka slipped to seventh with a 33.33 PCT, while Pakistan’s PCT fell to 16.67 after their sixth defeat in eight matches.

PosTeamPWLDDed.PointsPCT
1Australia1082009680
2South Africa431003675
3New Zealand641105272.22
4Bangladesh632104055.56
5India1154206851.52
6England15681146234.44
7Sri Lanka612302433.33
8West Indies1228223020.83
9Pakistan826081616.67

India Still In Strong Position In WTC Table

India remain fifth with 68 points and a 51.52 PCT after 11 Tests. Their position was unaffected by England’s Lord’s triumph, although the result strengthened England’s standing. India have five wins, four defeats and two draws in the current cycle and remain comfortably ahead of England on PCT.

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England's Joe Root celebrates hitting a half century on day two of the first Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England, Thursday Aug. 20, 2026. - (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
India's captain Shubman Gill, right, congratulates bowler Manav Suthar, center, as they celebrate their win against Sri Lanka during the day five of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. - Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
India's captain Shubman Gill during a training session ahead of the first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Crucially, India still have seven Tests remaining, giving them plenty of opportunity to improve their position and challenge the leading sides. England, meanwhile, have only one match left against Pakistan, with the third Test scheduled for September 9 at Edgbaston.

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