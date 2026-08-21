ENG Vs PAK: Joe Root Scripts WTC History, Becomes First Captain To Reach 3,000 Runs

Joe Root became the first captain to score 3,000 runs in the World Test Championship
Root scored 66 as England reached 366-8, taking a 195-run lead over Pakistan
Root now leads WTC captain run-scorers, well ahead of Ben Stokes and Dimuth Karunaratne
Joe Root reached another landmark in his outstanding Test career on Friday, becoming the first captain to cross 3,000 runs in the World Test Championship during England's first Test against Pakistan at Headingley.
The England batter required 42 runs at the beginning of the day to reach the record. After ending the rain-disrupted opening day unbeaten on 37, Root completed the milestone in the second session of Day 2.
Root has returned to the England captaincy after Ben Stokes retired from international cricket in June 2026. In 34 WTC matches as captain, he has scored 3,000 runs across 63 innings, with eight hundreds and 13 fifties. His highest score is 228, and he averages 50.13.
The milestone leaves Root well clear at the top of the WTC run-scoring charts for captains. Stokes is second with 2,182 runs, followed by former Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne on 2,160. West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite has 1,994 runs, while Pakistan's Babar Azam has 1,918.
Root's landmark came during a dominant second day for England. The hosts closed on 366-8, moving 195 runs ahead after Pakistan were dismissed for 171 on Day 1.
The veteran batter made 66 and played a major part in England's progress, putting together a 150-run partnership with Jordan Cox, who scored 73. Harry Brook fell just short of a century, making 91, while Dan Lawrence marked his return to Test cricket after two years away with a 51.
Ali Usman provided Pakistan with a bright spot, finishing with 5-92 for his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket. However, England's batters made the most of Pakistan's bowling and fielding errors to build a commanding position.
While England strengthened their grip on the Test, Root's latest achievement stood out. His 3,000 WTC runs as captain have placed him in a league of his own among the tournament's leading batting captains.