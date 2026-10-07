Multi-Storey House Collapses In Delhi’s New Seemapuri; Several Feared Trapped

STORY | Few suspected trapped after portion of building collapses in Delhi's Seemapuri A few people are suspected to be trapped after the front portion of a building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area on Wednesday, an officer said. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call regarding the collapse at 3.30 pm and rushed fire tenders to the spot. Some people might be trapped in the debris, he said. READ: https://t.co/uhxX1jGFU2 VIDEO |