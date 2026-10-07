Multi-Storey House Collapses In Delhi’s New Seemapuri; Several Feared Trapped

A three-storey house collapsed in New Seemapuri on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Several people are feared trapped beneath debris as rescue operations continue.
Traffic was affected around Seemapuri Gol Chakkar, DLF Bhopura and adjoining roads.
A multi-storey house collapsed in northeast Delhi’s New Seemapuri on Wednesday afternoon, leaving several people feared trapped beneath the rubble, news agency PTI reported citing officials.
The collapse was reported around 3.30pm near Idgah Machhli Mandi. Three water tenders and an incident response team were initially dispatched to the site. Search and rescue operations are underway.
Delhi Traffic Police said traffic was affected around Seemapuri Gol Chakkar, DLF Bhopura and adjoining roads as rescue teams worked at the scene.
“Every clear lane gives an ambulance and rescue vehicle a faster way through. Please avoid the area if possible. Do not stop, park or gather near the site, and follow the directions of traffic personnel,” the department said in a post on X.
Incident Comes Weeks After Satya Niketan Collapse
The incident follows the September 6 collapse of a five-storey building in southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan, which killed seven people.
Police investigating that collapse said renovation work undertaken about 10 days earlier allegedly weakened the building. According to investigators, the work was carried out on Mahesh Gupta’s instructions and involved filling the basement with approximately three truckloads of construction debris to bring it level with the ground floor.
A ground-floor wall was allegedly removed on the day of the collapse to expand space for a shop. Police said the alterations and the additional basement load may have compromised the structure’s stability.
Labour contractor Sanoj Kumar, 35, was arrested after being apprehended in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj. During questioning, he allegedly told police that Gupta had paid him ₹2,800 a day for the renovation work.
The investigation also found that the building housed paying guest accommodation. Police arrested its operator, Shudhanshu Lovneesh, 31.
According to police, Lovneesh and his associate Shubham Tyagi leased four floors in August 2025 for ₹1.05 lakh a month. The rent was reportedly lower because the property was dilapidated.
Investigators alleged that Lovneesh knew about the renovation but failed to act despite being aware that the structural changes could affect the building’s stability.