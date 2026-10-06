Delhi Police Deploy Body Cameras At Opposition Protest Over ECI, Days After Harassment Allegations

Delhi Police personnel deployed for an Opposition protest against the ECI are wearing body cameras.
The move comes days after three women journalists alleged sexual harassment by police personnel.
Heavy barricading and deployment of Delhi Police, paramilitary and RAF personnel have been put in place.
Delhi Police personnel deployed to manage an Opposition protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI) in central Delhi on Tuesday were equipped with body cameras, days after three women journalists alleged sexual harassment by police personnel during a previous demonstration at Jantar Mantar.
The cameras are intended to record events and interactions during the protest and provide video evidence if allegations are made against police personnel.
New Delhi district Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma was also seen wearing a body camera while supervising security arrangements.
One of the three journalists had alleged that Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat assaulted her during the October 3 protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The complaints have been forwarded to the Crime Branch for investigation.
Bhagat has since requested that he not be given an additional DCP charge until the inquiry into the allegations is completed. The Delhi government subsequently modified its order to withhold the assignment.
Heavy Security Around ECI Office
The deployment of body cameras comes as Opposition parties march towards the ECI headquarters, or Nirvachan Sadan, demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Heavy security has been deployed across central Delhi, with multilayered barricades installed on routes leading towards the ECI office. Delhi Police, paramilitary forces and Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed at key points.
Several buses have also been parked near Nirvachan Sadan, apparently as part of arrangements to transport protesters if required.
Security has been strengthened along the route from Parliament's Makar Dwar through Ashoka Road, Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar. Police had earlier denied permission for the proposed march, while prohibitory orders remain in force in the New Delhi district.
Police Cite Prohibitory Orders
The Delhi Police has said no permission was sought for the Opposition's protest march and has reiterated that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are in force in the area.
The protests over the SIR have continued in Delhi since October 2, with student groups, civil society organisations and political parties holding demonstrations and attempting to march towards restricted areas. Police have registered multiple FIRs in connection with the protests and deployed additional personnel to manage the gatherings.
Opposition parties have accused the ECI of irregularities in the voter-roll revision and have made Kumar's resignation a central demand of their protests. The Election Commission has defended the SIR process, while petitions concerning the exercise remain pending before the Supreme Court.