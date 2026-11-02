Police Vs Police: Inside The Anger Over Transfers And Discontent Within Delhi Police

Around 80–100 personnel, including women officers, gathered outside police headquarters demanding the two transfers be reversed.
ACP Manasvi Vashistha and SHO Arun Kumar were transferred after the October 23 Shahdara police station scuffle.
Protesters sought a meeting with the Police Commissioner and demanded a Sampark Sabha to raise their concerns.
The Delhi Police witnessed an unusual demonstration on Monday morning, as its own personnel gathered outside the force's headquarters to protest against the transfer of two officers following a scuffle at Shahdara police station. The protesters demanded that Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashistha and Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Arun Kumar be restored to their earlier postings.
Around 80 to 100 personnel, including women officers, assembled outside Gate No. 1 of the Police Headquarters (PHQ) at around 8 am, carrying placards and posters. They sought a meeting with the Police Commissioner and demanded a Sampark Sabha — an interactive session where they could raise their concerns.
The demonstration brought internal discontent within the force into public view. It also came after an indefinite strike by district court lawyers over the Shahdara incident and subsequent discussions between police officials and bar representatives.
What Triggered The Protest ?
The immediate trigger was the transfer of Vashistha and Kumar on October 28, following a scuffle at Shahdara police station on October 23. An advocate allegedly sustained a head injury during the incident.
The clash prompted district court lawyers to launch an indefinite strike, demanding action against those accused in the case. The lawyers said they were initially told that the accused would be arrested, but were informed the following day that they had been released without action.
They also alleged that a senior police officer had waved a loaded revolver and threatened them during a meeting. Senior officers familiar with the matter, however, said the allegations were false and unsupported by evidence.
Vashistha, who was serving as the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Gandhi Nagar in the Shahdara subdivision, was transferred to the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC). Kumar was moved from Shahdara police station to the Delhi Police Security Branch.
The lawyers called off their strike after the transfer orders were issued on October 28.
Why Are Police Personnel Objecting ?
The transfers, which followed pressure from the lawyers' side, led to discontent among a section of police personnel. Messages circulated in Delhi Police WhatsApp groups had called on personnel to assemble outside the headquarters in support of the two officers and demand the restoration of their previous postings.
The protesters also wanted an opportunity to directly convey their concerns to the Police Commissioner. Their demand for a Sampark Sabha was central to Monday's demonstration.
Senior officers, including New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma, tried to persuade the personnel to move inside the headquarters and raise their grievances through official channels. Sharma urged them to maintain the discipline expected of the police force and told them they should not behave like protesters. However, the personnel did not agree to accompany him inside, reported Indian Express.
No senior police official stepped out of the headquarters to address the gathering.
Talks With Lawyers And The Way Ahead
The protest followed a meeting held on October 30 between Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, representatives of the Bar Council of Delhi and district court bar associations.
The meeting resulted in an agreement to establish a joint coordination and grievance redressal mechanism to address concerns and ease tensions following the Shahdara dispute.
The developments also come ahead of an interaction programme scheduled by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu with Delhi Police personnel on November 3 at Utsav Sadan, Kingsway Camp. The session is expected to include personnel from the ranks of constable to inspector.
The demonstration also recalls a similar protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters in 2019.