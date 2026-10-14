AAP seeks Akal Takht action against Amit Shah over alleged police violations at Bangla Sahib.
DSGMC and Delhi Police dispute allegations, accusing AAP of politicising the incident.
The row draws BJP and SAD into a wider political battle amid alliance speculation ahead of Punjab polls.
A gurdwara that opened its doors to protesters is now at the centre of a political storm. The alleged entry of Delhi Police personnel into Bangla Sahib has outgrown the question of religious protocol, pulling in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and carrying the dispute to the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.
The dispute stems from the October 10 protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities.
After protesters were denied entry to Jantar Mantar, hundreds took shelter at Bangla Sahib, near the Election Commission of India office. The subsequent allegations over police conduct inside the gurdwara complex triggered competing claims from political leaders and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).
While AAP has sought accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the DSGMC has accused AAP leaders of circulating misleading videos and turning the sacred premises into a platform for political activity. The Akal Takht, meanwhile, has emphasised the need to uphold the established Maryada, or religious code of conduct.
AAP Seeks Amit Shah's Appearance Before Akal Takht
A delegation of AAP leaders from Punjab approached Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj on Monday, submitting a letter over what it described as a violation of Sikh religious protocol. The delegation alleged that police personnel entered Bangla Sahib in uniform, with their shoes on and without covering their heads. It also claimed that members of the Sikh community were made to leave the premises.
Holding Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible on the grounds that Delhi Police comes under the Union Home Ministry, the AAP leaders requested that he be summoned to the Akal Takht.
The delegation comprised Punjab MLAs Baljinder Kaur, Karambir Singh Ghumman, Jasvir Singh Raja, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Harmeet Singh Sandhu, Gurdeep Singh Dhillon, Jeevanjot Kaur, Kulwant Singh Pandori, Sarvan Singh Dhun, Kulwant Singh Gyaspura and Dalbir Singh Tong.
The party also invoked the memories of 1984, arguing that the alleged incident had brought back painful recollections of Operation Blue Star for the Sikh community.
The move shifted the dispute from allegations concerning police conduct to the question of political accountability, placing the Union government and the gurdwara management under scrutiny.
Akal Takht Reminds Parties Of Gurdwara Maryada
Responding to the controversy, Akal Takht spokesperson Jaskaran Singh issued a statement on behalf of the Jathedar, underlining the importance of observing the established maryada, or religious code of conduct, inside gurdwaras.
He said political demonstrations were not permitted within gurdwara premises unless they were guided by Gurmat philosophy and Sikh principles. He also made clear that visitors should not bring protest banners or placards into a place of worship.
Jaskaran Singh said the responsibility for preventing police personnel from entering the premises, if they had done so, rested with the gurdwara management. He specifically held the DSGMC responsible for ensuring that the prescribed religious protocol was maintained.
The spokesperson added that the Akal Takht had received additional complaints and letters concerning the incident and would examine them. He reiterated that gurdwaras were open to everyone, provided visitors respected their religious practices.
He also urged political parties to keep their protests away from gurdwaras and appealed to Sikh leaders to avoid making unnecessary statements while the controversy continued.
The statement addressed two aspects of the dispute: the allegations against the police and the question of political demonstrations inside religious institutions.
DSGMC Complaint Challenges AAP's Account
The DSGMC lodged a complaint with Delhi Police on Sunday, asking the authorities to identify those who had taken part in the protest inside Bangla Sahib and initiate legal action against them.
DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka alleged in the complaint that AAP leaders had shared videos on social media that misrepresented the incident and held the management committee responsible. He suggested that the circulation of such footage could be part of an organised effort to provoke religious sentiments and create a controversy around the shrine.
Bangla Sahib chairman Bhupinder Singh Bhullar said the complaint had been submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Police by the committee's leadership.
Bhullar said protesters remained welcome to visit the gurdwara, offer prayers and avail themselves of langar and rest facilities. He added that the management was willing to arrange accommodation and provide medical assistance where required.
However, he ruled out allowing political demonstrations within the premises, saying the restriction would apply irrespective of the party organising them.
Delhi Police, meanwhile, disputed the allegations made through the circulating videos. In its statement, the force said the footage showed personnel using a common passage through which devotees walk to reach the designated area for removing footwear. It accused those circulating the video of acting with malicious intent and said legal action was being initiated.
Kalka said the personnel had used a passage and had not entered the Darbar Hall, though he acknowledged that they should not have entered in uniform. He also rejected allegations that women had been mishandled.
Former DSGMC president Manjit Singh G K questioned this explanation, raising concerns over whether the gurdwara complex had effectively been treated as a place of custody and whether Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita had been enforced there.
CJP Alleges Breach Of Religious Sanctity
CJP co-convenor Saurav Das criticised the alleged police action in a post on X on October 11. He objected to the reported presence of personnel wearing shoes, without head coverings and carrying weapons inside the religious complex.
Das further alleged that the police had pressured the gurdwara management into removing protesters. He appealed to members of the Sikh community to oppose the government over the incident.
Opposition leaders also shared videos claiming that police personnel had entered the premises with their shoes on. Delhi Police maintained that the footage showed officers walking through a common passage rather than establishing the alleged violation.
The disagreement over the footage has become central to the controversy, with the police questioning the intent behind its circulation and the CJP raising concerns about the conduct of officers inside the gurdwara.
SAD's Response Draws Political Scrutiny
The dispute has also brought the SAD under scrutiny amid speculation about a possible alliance with the BJP ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal had initially criticised the alleged police entry, describing the reported manhandling of women as unacceptable and calling for accountability. The post was later deleted, fuelling questions about the political implications of her intervention.
BJP MP Vikramjit Singh responded by questioning whether it was appropriate to use gurdwara premises for political speeches and slogans. He also asked Harsimrat to produce evidence supporting the allegations of women being mishandled.
Delhi SAD chief and former DSGMC president Paramjit Singh Sarna, meanwhile, called on Amit Shah and state police chiefs to frame guidelines ensuring that police personnel observe religious protocol when entering gurdwaras.
Describing the shrines as places of shelter and sewa, or service, Sarna argued that protesters should not have been dragged out. He also challenged the police's account of the incident, saying he had video evidence showing personnel pursuing protesters inside the complex.