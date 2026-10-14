A gurdwara that opened its doors to protesters is now at the centre of a political storm. The alleged entry of Delhi Police personnel into Bangla Sahib has outgrown the question of religious protocol, pulling in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and carrying the dispute to the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.