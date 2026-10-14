What Happens When The Remand Period Ends?

When the five days end, Das and Ranka must be produced before the magistrate again, who can extend judicial custody further, grant bail, or otherwise dispose of the matter, subject to the overall statutory limit tied to the offence's severity under BNSS Section 187. If police fail to file a chargesheet within that statutory period, the two would become entitled to default or statutory bail regardless of the case's merits. For a trespass-related offence, which is comparatively minor, the more immediate and likely path is a bail application being decided on its own merits well before any default-bail threshold comes into play.