‘Movement Continues’: CJP’s Das, Ranka Vow To Continue Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Das and Ranka vowed to continue their campaign against electoral-roll revision.
Das reiterated the demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Their release followed peace undertakings and assurances against Jantar Mantar protest calls.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das on Friday said their campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls would continue, with Das asserting that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would have to resign.
The two spoke to reporters after appearing before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) at Mandir Marg police station in connection with separate cases against them. Their appearance followed Wednesday’s release order, issued after they furnished undertakings to maintain peace and refrain from calling protests at Jantar Mantar while it remained de-notified.
Ranka Says Next Steps Will Be Announced
Ranka said their time in custody had not halted the movement and that further plans would be announced once finalised.
“The movement continues. We are custodians of this platform which has been given to us by the people of this country. We are just trying to do our best. The movement continues even when we are in jail,” he said.
“We have learnt a lot of things about ourselves and the way the regime is working, and we will change and evolve in the necessary manner,” Ranka added.
Release Followed Undertakings On Peace
On Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ritu Raj, acting as the New Delhi district SEM, accepted the leaders’ written undertakings and ordered their release on personal bonds and surety bonds of ₹50,000 each.
“We reiterate our undertaking and commitment towards peace, law and order, public tranquility and further we specifically state that we will not make any calls for protest at Jantar Mantar till such a time that it is de-notified in accordance with law,” their undertaking stated.
Das and Ranka also promised “not to commit any breach of peace” and expressed “full faith” in the judiciary and the SEM court. They said any protest they undertook would remain “within the four corners of the constitution”.
Magistrate Said Further Custody Was Unnecessary
Accepting the assurances, the magistrate held that continued incarceration was no longer warranted.
“The immediate measures contemplated under Section 135(3) BNSS for the prevention of a breach of the peace or disturbance of public tranquillity can, in the present circumstances, be adequately secured by the execution of a bond for keeping the peace, supported by the written undertakings now given today in the Court,” the order said.
The magistrate directed both leaders to comply strictly with their undertakings and bond conditions and attend every hearing. They were required to appear with their sureties on October 23, with police directed to submit a verification report on the sureties.