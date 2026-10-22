Neha Bora told Delhi High Court their gathering was separate from CJP’s protest.
Bora challenged a police notice requiring a ₹10,000 bond with one surety.
Their lawyer described the detention and subsequent bond notice as “completely illegal”.
All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that she was not involved in the Cockroach Janta Party’s October 16 protest call at Central Park in Connaught Place and had organised a separate gathering at Mandi House.
The court was hearing Bora’s petition challenging a Delhi Police notice directing them to furnish a ₹10,000 personal bond with one surety. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan called the detention and the notice “completely illegal”, distinguishing Bora’s mobilisation from the CJP protest call.
A New Delhi district police officer acting as Special Executive Magistrate issued the notice on October 17, the day Bora was released, directing them to appear on Monday and execute the bond.
According to an earlier Hindustan Times report, the notice cited three grounds: alleged sloganeering at Mandi House on October 16, repeated protests near Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and alleged instigation of people to join the Connaught Place demonstration.
In the petition filed through advocate Abhik Chimni, Bora described the notice as ambiguous, factually incorrect and violative of Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution.
The plea argued that the notice provided no material to substantiate the “likelihood” of a breach of peace. It also did not specify the period, occasion or event in connection with which such a breach was apprehended.
Bora began a flag march with AISA activists at Mandi House around 5.15 pm on October 16 and was detained there. They were released at approximately 6 am the following morning, after around 12 hours in detention, and later questioned the legal basis for holding participants overnight.
The gathering coincided with a separate flag march announced by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke following the arrests of party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. The two had entered Jantar Mantar carrying the national flag and were initially remanded to five days of judicial custody.
Bora’s counsel maintained that the AISA gathering at Mandi House was independent of the CJP’s call to assemble at Central Park.