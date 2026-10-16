Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora Among 150 Detained: What We Know About Delhi’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ Stir

Around 150 people, including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and AISA president Neha Bora, were detained as police stopped demonstrations at Connaught Place and Mandi House.
The protests followed the remand of CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to five days of judicial custody over alleged unauthorised entry at Jantar Mantar.
More than 6,000 police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel were deployed across Delhi, while Central Park in Connaught Place remained closed on October 16 and 17.
On Friday, around 150 people were detained in central Delhi after a planned ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Connaught Place and a parallel demonstration near Mandi House drew a heavy police response. The detentions came amid heightened security in the capital over protests against the detention of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.
Police first reached the residence of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke in Jhandewalan and served him a notice asking him to refrain from actions that could prejudice the rights of citizens, traders, commuters and patients. Dipke was later detained while on his way to join the proposed march at Connaught Place.
The protest call followed the remand of Das and Ranka to five days of judicial custody on Wednesday, October 14, allegedly in connection with entering Jantar Mantar without authorisation.
Dipke had called on supporters to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm with the national flag, saying the march would demonstrate that waving the Tricolour was not a crime. Student groups and Left organisations also planned a separate demonstration near Mandi House, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Dipke Served Notice, Later Detained
More than 20 Delhi Police personnel reached Dipke’s residence in Jhandewalan on Friday morning and served him a notice directing him to refrain from any action that could prejudice the rights of citizens, traders, commuters, patients and others.
In a video posted on X, Dipke said the proposed march would demonstrate that waving the national flag was not a crime. He also appealed to supporters in other cities to organise similar flag marches.
Police later detained him while he was on his way to Connaught Place. He was taken to Jafarpur Kalan police station, reported Times of India.
According to ANI, an officer told Dipke that he was being detained as a preventive measure in view of restrictions imposed under Section 163 in Connaught Place. Police had also served him a separate notice linked to an earlier undertaking to maintain public peace.
Central Park Sealed, Security Tightened
Central Park was cordoned off ahead of the proposed gathering, with police personnel forming a human chain along its metal railings. Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed inside the park, while a tear gas vehicle and a Vajra vehicle were stationed outside.
Police personnel were also deployed across Connaught Place’s inner and outer circles to regulate traffic. Officials cited the absence of permission for the gathering, restrictions on public assemblies at Central Park and prohibitory orders in force in the area.
The New Delhi Municipal Council had announced on Thursday that Central Park would remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17, citing administrative reasons.
Despite the restrictions, protesters reached Connaught Place carrying the national flag and raising slogans. Police began detaining those who attempted to gather in restricted areas, warning that action would be taken against anyone seeking to disrupt law and order.
By Friday evening, around 150 people had been detained during the march and parallel demonstrations, police said. A senior officer said the situation remained peaceful and that the priority was to maintain law and order and ensure the smooth movement of traffic, reported Times of India.
The detentions led to jostling among protesters, camera crews and security personnel. Police continued to remove demonstrators from restricted areas, even as they allowed other groups to march while raising various slogans.
Student Groups Protest Near Mandi House
Separately, members of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Left organisations gathered near Mandi House to demand Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
AISA president Neha Bora was preventively detained while on her way to join the demonstration. The protesters raised concerns over the SIR exercise and the functioning of the Election Commission of India.
CJP members and student activists gathered at both Connaught Place and Mandi House for a series of demonstrations, with some waving the national flag. Police maintained a heavy presence at both locations throughout the day.