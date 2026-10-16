Delhi Police Serve Notice To Abhijeet Dipke Ahead Of CJP Tiranga Protest In Connaught Place

Delhi Police served Abhijeet Dipke a notice on Rani Jhansi Road ahead of the CJP’s planned protest
Authorities said Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita is in force in New Delhi and no unlawful gathering will be allowed
The Lehra Do Tiranga protest is scheduled for Friday at 5 pm at Central Park in Connaught Place
On Friday, Delhi Police personnel went to Rani Jhansi Road and handed Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke a notice. They told him that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita is in force in New Delhi and asked him not to hold any gathering that breaks the law before the party’s proposed “Lehra Do Tiranga” protest.
The proposed demonstration is scheduled for Friday at 5 pm at Central Park in Connaught Place. The move comes amid heightened security across the national capital as the CJP has called on supporters and members of the public to gather there carrying the national flag.
Police teams also reached the residence of NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande, where Dipke is staying, to inform him of the restrictions and ask him to comply, ANI reported. The protest is part of the CJP’s campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.
Protest And Arrests
The protest follows earlier arrests.
The call for Friday’s demonstration came after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested and sent to judicial custody after entering Jantar Mantar while waving the national flag on October 13. That episode has become the immediate political backdrop to the party’s latest mobilisation.
At a press conference late on Thursday night, Dipke said he was ready to be detained over the planned protest. “Tomorrow, we will peacefully go (to Central Park) and wave the Tiranga. As the citizens of this country, if you consider this to be a crime, then you are the biggest traitor," Dipke said.
He added: “If we have to go to jail for waving the tricolour, we are ready for it."
Surveillance Claims
Dipke also alleged surveillance.
Dipke said he was under watch at the house where he is staying. He also alleged that cars without number plates were trailing him and that Intelligence Bureau personnel were getting updates from the watchman outside his home.
Those claims came hours before the proposed demonstration in central Delhi, where police presence has been stepped up.
Police Restrictions And Security
Police have maintained their line.
Delhi Police said Connaught Place and nearby areas are already under Section 163 curbs. Delhi Police PRO Neha Yadav said the march has not received permission, PTI reported.
Yadav warned that action would be taken against anyone violating the orders or disturbing public peace. She also said police were willing to facilitate a select group of protesters for a flag march at an alternative suitable location.
The New Delhi Municipal Council stated that Central Park in Connaught Place would remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17 for “administrative reasons". Police have also been asked to prevent unauthorised entry into the park.
Security Deployment And Traffic
The proposed gathering has triggered arrangements across the New Delhi area, including Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, Jantar Mantar, Palika Bazaar, nearby Metro stations and other sensitive locations. More than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel and 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed ahead of the protest, PTI reported.
Police have also expanded CCTV coverage for the event. Barricades have been placed at Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, ITO and Sansad Marg, while additional cameras have been installed in and around Central Park and Rajiv Chowk to monitor the expected gathering and preserve footage in case of any violation or untoward incident.
Delhi Traffic Police warned that travel on several roads around Connaught Place may be hit from 3 pm on Friday. Commuters were told to plan ahead, keep extra time in hand and use public transport where they can. Officers may also bring in traffic diversions, depending on the situation.
Dipke Defends Protest
Dipke rejected claims of disorder. He argued that the CJP’s campaign was rooted in peace and non-violence and that demanding accountability from elected representatives was a democratic right. He also criticised what he described as the use of administrative restrictions against protesters.
In a post on X, Dipke said: “Demanding answers from the govt is not anarchy, protesting against injustice on the streets is not anarchy, and questioning those who hold public office is certainly not anarchy."