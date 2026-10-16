Delhi Traffic Police Flags Curbs Near Connaught Place From 3 PM Over Tiranga March

Delhi Traffic Police warned of restrictions and diversions near Connaught Place from 3 pm on Friday
The advisory is linked to a proposed Tiranga March and a gathering at Central Park by the Cockroach Janata Party
NDMC said the Connaught Place park will remain shut on October 16 and 17 for administrative reasons
Traffic near Connaught Place could face disruptions from 3 PM on Friday after the Delhi Traffic Police flagged restrictions and diversions linked to a proposed Tiranga March and a gathering at Central Park by the Cockroach Janata Party. The advisory asked people to plan trips ahead of time, leave extra time for travel and use public transport if they can.
As a preventive measure, on Thursday, the New Delhi Municipal Council said the Connaught Place park would stay shut on October 16 and 17, citing “administrative reasons.”
Writing on X, the traffic police stated that the diversions would shift through the day based on conditions on the ground. It also told commuters to follow its official social media channels for live route updates and to heed instructions from traffic staff deployed on the streets.
Roads Under Watch
Authorities have listed 20 roads and stretches in central Delhi where movement may be restricted or rerouted. The stretches are Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Basant Lane, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Barakhamba Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath and Rafi Marg.
The list also covers C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Gole Dak Khana, Ashok Road (from GPO to C-Hexagon), Tilak Marg, Tolstoy Marg and Sikandra Road.
Traffic changes will remain dynamic through the afternoon, with decisions taken according to conditions on the ground. Commuters have been told to keep checking official updates online and to follow the directions of traffic personnel on duty.
Security And Orders
Security has been stepped up across central Delhi. A Section 163 BNSS order already bars large gatherings in Connaught Place and the surrounding area.
Police appealed to protesters not to breach the order. They also said special arrangements could be considered for a select group at a suitable location to carry the national flag and sing the national anthem.
The matter came up before the Delhi High Court on Thursday. Delhi Police told a bench led by Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma that it would take all possible legal steps to handle the proposed protest.
Anil Kumar Gupta, a licensed street vendor at Palika Bazar, filed the plea. Gupta said the proposed protest could affect commercial activity in the area.