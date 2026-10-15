Global Responsible Tourism Summit and Festival 2026

Delhi HC Declines To Stop CJP’s October 16 Protest At Connaught Place

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
Published at:

Abhijeet Dipke has urged supporters to gather at Central Park at 5 pm on October 16, carrying the national flag, as part of a nationwide ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ demonstration

image Prefer on Google
Abhijeet Dipke with Neha Bora and Prakash Raj, CEC Protest, Gyanesh Kumar
Abhijeet Dipke with Neha Bora and Prakash Raj Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Delhi High Court declined to restrain CJP’s October 16 protest at Connaught Place.

  • Police assured the court of measures to address concerns about the gathering.

  • Dipke called the Tiranga demonstration following the arrests of fellow CJP leaders.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to stop the Cockroach Janta Party’s planned October 16 protest at Connaught Place, recording Delhi Police’s assurance that it would take “all possible measures” to manage the situation.

The petition was filed by Anil Kumar Gupta, a licensed street vendor at Palika Bazar, who said the proposed gathering at Central Park could disrupt businesses and affect traders and others working in the area, Bar and Bench reported.

Police assured the court that appropriate steps would be taken to address the concerns raised. The matter will be considered again on November 3.

'You've Turned Delhi Into India-Pak Border': Dipke Alleges Centre 'Protecting' Gyanesh Kumar

By Outlook News Desk

Dipke Calls For ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ Demonstration

Dipke has urged supporters to gather at Central Park at 5 pm on October 16, carrying the national flag, as part of a nationwide ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ demonstration.

The call follows the arrests of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Dipke has maintained that waving the Tricolour is not a crime and appealed to supporters elsewhere to organise similar gatherings.

Related Content
Representative Image - | Photo: PTI/Rushikesh More
Delhi Police detained Neha Bora’s lookalike at RK Ashram while the AISA chief protested in Connaught Place. - X
Cockroach Janata Party Co Convenor Ashutosh Ranka, Sourav Das address a press conference at Press club in New Delhi - Outlook |Tribhuvan Tiwari
Security personnel at protest site - Outlook| Tribhuvan Tiwari

He also suggested that he could be arrested over the protest call, Hindustan Times reported earlier.

In his petition, Gupta argued that Central Park was not a designated protest venue. He expressed concern that the gathering could obstruct traffic and access to public spaces, besides affecting commercial activity during the festive period.

Rahul Gandhi Seeks Wider Opposition Unity, Congress Reaches Out To CJP

By Outlook News Desk

CJP Leaders In Judicial Custody

Das and Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail after their arrest alongside CJP activist Ajinkya Shinde.

The police action followed their alleged entry into Jantar Mantar, a day after authorities removed the location from Delhi’s list of designated protest venues. CJP members allegedly raised slogans seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Police cited alleged trespassing, violations of prohibitory orders and breaches of peace-bond conditions in connection with the action against the activists.

After removing Jantar Mantar from the designated venues, Delhi Police identified Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative sites for demonstrations.

Delhi Police Plans High-Security Measures At Connaught Place Ahead Of CJP’s Tiranga March

By Outlook News Desk

Protests Over Electoral Roll Revision

The proposed Connaught Place gathering follows demonstrations in Delhi and other cities demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Election Commission has disputed allegations that the exercise was designed to benefit the ruling BJP.

The controversy intensified after an Indian Express investigation reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections to several decisions concerning the SIR process.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories