Delhi HC Declines To Stop CJP’s October 16 Protest At Connaught Place

Delhi High Court declined to restrain CJP’s October 16 protest at Connaught Place.
Police assured the court of measures to address concerns about the gathering.
Dipke called the Tiranga demonstration following the arrests of fellow CJP leaders.
The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to stop the Cockroach Janta Party’s planned October 16 protest at Connaught Place, recording Delhi Police’s assurance that it would take “all possible measures” to manage the situation.
The petition was filed by Anil Kumar Gupta, a licensed street vendor at Palika Bazar, who said the proposed gathering at Central Park could disrupt businesses and affect traders and others working in the area, Bar and Bench reported.
Police assured the court that appropriate steps would be taken to address the concerns raised. The matter will be considered again on November 3.
Dipke Calls For ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ Demonstration
Dipke has urged supporters to gather at Central Park at 5 pm on October 16, carrying the national flag, as part of a nationwide ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ demonstration.
The call follows the arrests of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Dipke has maintained that waving the Tricolour is not a crime and appealed to supporters elsewhere to organise similar gatherings.
He also suggested that he could be arrested over the protest call, Hindustan Times reported earlier.
In his petition, Gupta argued that Central Park was not a designated protest venue. He expressed concern that the gathering could obstruct traffic and access to public spaces, besides affecting commercial activity during the festive period.
CJP Leaders In Judicial Custody
Das and Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail after their arrest alongside CJP activist Ajinkya Shinde.
The police action followed their alleged entry into Jantar Mantar, a day after authorities removed the location from Delhi’s list of designated protest venues. CJP members allegedly raised slogans seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Police cited alleged trespassing, violations of prohibitory orders and breaches of peace-bond conditions in connection with the action against the activists.
After removing Jantar Mantar from the designated venues, Delhi Police identified Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative sites for demonstrations.
Protests Over Electoral Roll Revision
The proposed Connaught Place gathering follows demonstrations in Delhi and other cities demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The Election Commission has disputed allegations that the exercise was designed to benefit the ruling BJP.
The controversy intensified after an Indian Express investigation reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections to several decisions concerning the SIR process.