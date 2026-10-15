Delhi Police Plans High-Security Measures At Connaught Place Ahead Of CJP’s Tiranga March

Delhi Police will hold a high-level meeting to finalise security and traffic arrangements at Connaught Place.
Authorities are considering barricades, traffic diversions and restrictions at nearby Metro stations.
Connaught Place traders have decided to keep their businesses open despite anticipated restrictions.
Delhi Police will hold a high-level meeting on Thursday to finalise security and traffic arrangements at Connaught Place after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke called on “patriots” to gather at Central Park with the national flag on Friday, The Hindustan Times reported.
The meeting, to be chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar at police headquarters, will assess security requirements, possible traffic diversions and restrictions on access to Connaught Place, according to the report.
The proposed gathering comes amid heightened tensions over protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody on Wednesday and lodged in Tihar Jail over alleged violations of their peace bonds and trespassing at Jantar Mantar.
Delhi Police Weighs Barricades, Metro Restrictions
The meeting will be attended by special commissioners overseeing the two law-and-order zones, along with officers from the crime branch, Special Cell, intelligence and traffic units. The joint commissioner of police for the New Delhi Range and the deputy commissioner of police for New Delhi district are also expected to participate.
The report said the meeting would focus on the scale of deployment required for the proposed march and measures to prevent violations of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which are in force in the New Delhi area.
Traffic restrictions and diversions around Connaught Place and other parts of central Delhi will also be discussed. Unlike Jantar Mantar, which has three main access points, Connaught Place has multiple entry and exit routes, making it more difficult to seal off, the report said.
Police will consider whether to barricade access points and shut entry and exit gates at nearby Metro stations. A final decision on these measures was expected after the meeting.
Intelligence officials are gathering information about the expected turnout and whether political parties, student groups and civil society activists will join the gathering. Police are also monitoring the movements of key CJP members and others expected to lead the march.
Delhi Police has sought an extension of the deployment of 273 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in the capital until October 20, citing the possibility of further protests by the CJP and other organisations near Jantar Mantar and the Election Commission of India.
The report added that 200 CAPF companies had already been earmarked for protest-related law-and-order duties. Anti-riot vehicles have also been positioned around Jantar Mantar to respond to both planned and sudden demonstrations.
CJP Calls For Tricolour Gathering As Traders Keep Shops Open
Dipke called on Thursday for people to assemble at Central Park on Friday with the national flag, alleging that Das and Ranka had been “jailed only for unfurling the Tricolour”.
The two CJP leaders had held the national flag and raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar before police took them away on Tuesday. Jantar Mantar had been denotified as a protest site on Monday.
The CJP and several other organisations and political parties have been staging demonstrations demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. The latest call for a gathering at Connaught Place has prompted police to prepare for possible crowd-control and traffic challenges.
Meanwhile, traders in Connaught Place have decided to keep their shops, restaurants and offices open on Friday despite the anticipated security restrictions.
Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), told Hindustan Times that businesses had suffered significantly because of the protests, with activity falling to around 30-35% of normal levels.
“Our business is badly affected due to the protests. Our business has come down to 30-35%. Traders in CP are fed-up with these protests,” Bhargava said.
He added that closing establishments was not an option given the costs of rent, salaries and other expenses. Traders have therefore decided to continue operations on Friday, even as police prepare for additional security measures in the area.