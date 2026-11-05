Cockroach Janta Party To Hold Anti-SIR Protest In Kochi On Nov 7

Cockroach Janta Party announced an anti-SIR protest at Kochi's Rajendra Maidan on November 7 from 4 pm.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, south zone lead Vijay Mallangi and national secretary Aafreen Nawaz will attend.
The protest follows arrests of CJP members during demonstrations against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and SIR in Delhi.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday announced a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kochi, Kerala, on November 7, renewing its demand for the exercise to be scrapped.
Announcing the protest in a post on X, the party said, “Save Democracy! Cancel SIR! Join Us - 7th November - 4 PM | Rajendra Maidan, Kochi.”
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke will attend the demonstration along with Vijay Mallangi, the group's south zone lead, and Aafreen Nawaz, its national secretary.
The Kochi protest comes after a series of confrontations between CJP members and the Delhi Police over demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise.
CJP Leaders Arrested During Delhi Protests
Last month, Dipke, along with Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, was detained by the Delhi Police while attempting to organise a protest against Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar without permission, the publication reported.
The government subsequently denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. Following the decision, Das and Ranka entered the site and waved the national flag in protest against its denotification. They were arrested and spent a week in jail before being released after giving an undertaking to the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) that they would not organise further demonstrations at Jantar Mantar while it remained denotified.
Dipke, who had announced a Tiranga event at Central Park in Connaught Place last month, was also arrested by the Delhi Police. He was later released by the SEM on a conditional bail bond. One of the conditions required him to ensure that he did not breach the peace for one year.
CJP Backed INDIA Bloc's Nov 1 March
The party had also extended support to the INDIA bloc's march in Delhi on November 1 against the SIR exercise. However, CJP did not participate in the Rahul Gandhi-led rally at Ramlila Maidan.
The Kochi demonstration marks the party's latest attempt to mobilise opposition to the voter roll revision exercise outside the national capital.