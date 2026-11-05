Centre Notifies Immigration Rule Changes, Revises Passport Norms For Nepal & Bhutan Travel

Centre relaxes passport and visa requirements for select Pakistani citizens, minority refugees, Sri Lankan Tamils and Tibetans.
Eligible minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan entering India by December 31, 2024, are covered.
Revised rules change identity document requirements for Indian, Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens travelling between the three countries.
The Centre has relaxed passport and visa requirements for several categories of foreign nationals living in India and revised travel rules for Indian, Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens, PTI reported. The Union Home Ministry notified the changes through the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2026, published in the Gazette on Thursday.
The amendments cover certain Pakistani citizens, members of minority communities from neighbouring countries, Sri Lankan Tamils and Tibetans, The Economic Times reported. They also revise the identity documents required for travel between India, Nepal and Bhutan.
The order specifies categories of people exempted from the usual passport and visa requirements, along with conditions governing their continued stay in India. It also sets out separate travel requirements for Indian, Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens, including restrictions on those travelling through or transiting certain countries.
Pakistan-Origin Residents And Returnees
The amended order provides exemptions for certain Pakistani citizens who entered India on or before December 31, 2009, intending to settle permanently. Those who cannot renew their passports because they do not possess a Computerised National Identity Card issued by Pakistan are exempted from the passport renewal requirement.
The exemption also covers certain male members of the Muslim community who were originally Indian citizens but migrated to Pakistan after Partition, between August 15, 1947, and December 31, 1965, and returned to India on or before December 31, 2009.
To qualify, they must have settled in Kerala and meet specified conditions, including not having married or acquired immovable property in Pakistan. They must also have left behind family members who are Indian citizens.
The order further covers people of Indian origin who acquired Malaysian or Singaporean citizenship and returned to India on or before December 31, 2009, using passports issued by either country that have since expired and cannot be renewed.
People covered under these three categories will, however, have to obtain an appropriate visa category to continue their stay in India.
Exemptions For Minority Communities, Sri Lankan Tamils And Tibetans
The amendments also extend exemptions to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2024.
The provision covers those who were compelled to seek shelter in India because of religious persecution or fear of persecution. It applies to people who entered without valid passports or other travel documents, as well as those whose documents have expired.
However, they will have to obtain an appropriate visa after entering India to continue their stay.
Registered Sri Lankan Tamil nationals who took shelter in India up to January 9, 2015, have also been exempted from the general passport and visa requirements.
The order additionally covers Tibetans who entered India on specified entry permits issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and subsequently registered with the concerned authorities.
Revised Travel Rules For India, Nepal And Bhutan
The order also changes the documents required for travel between India, Nepal and Bhutan.
Indian citizens travelling to Nepal or Bhutan by land or air can use any one of the identity documents specified in the government's Visa Manual instead of a passport. The same exemption applies to Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens entering or leaving India.
However, the relaxation does not apply to Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens who have embarked at or transited through China, Macau, Hong Kong or Pakistan. They must carry both a valid passport and a visa.
Indian citizens travelling to or returning from countries other than Nepal and Bhutan through the Indo-Nepal or Indo-Bhutan borders will also not be covered by the exemption. They will be required to carry valid passports and use designated immigration posts.
Exemptions For Military Personnel And Foreign Crew
The amended order retains exemptions for Indian naval, military and Air Force personnel travelling on official duty. Their family members accompanying them on government transport are also covered.
Foreign crew members of military vessels visiting India for repairs are exempted from the usual requirements, provided they hold military identification documents and have been granted Military Ship Repair Permits by immigration authorities.