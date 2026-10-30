Bhutan Flood: Inside The Growing Risk Of Glacial Lake Outbursts In The Himalayas

The October 29 outburst illustrates this risk. Reuters reported that the flood from Shintaphu Lake damaged infrastructure at Gasa Tshachu, a natural hot springs destination in northern Bhutan. Two Bailey bridges may also have been washed away, while part of the road connecting the area to Laya village was damaged and rendered impassable. The area had been evacuated before the floodwaters arrived. State broadcaster BBS said the full extent of the damage could not immediately be assessed because of the “darkness and the strong flow” of the water.