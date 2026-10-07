Bhutan PM Calls PM Modi ‘Avatar Of Vishnu’, Hails His Leadership

Tobgay Recalls 2019 Meeting With Modi

Tobgay said he met Modi in New Delhi on July 27, 2019, when he was no longer Bhutan’s prime minister or a member of Parliament after his party lost the country’s elections. He said he met Modi as a private citizen and thanked him for the support he had received during his earlier tenure. According to Tobgay, he told Modi at the meeting that he would always regard him as an elder brother because of the affection and support Modi had shown him.