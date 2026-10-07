Bhutan PM Calls PM Modi ‘Avatar Of Vishnu’, Hails His Leadership

Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay recalled telling Narendra Modi in 2019 that he regarded him as an “avatar of Vishnu”.
Tobgay praised Modi’s leadership, describing him as an elder brother and mentor while highlighting his vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.
He also cited India’s support for Bhutan’s development and identified Modi with Kalki, whom Hindu tradition associates with restoring dharma and renewal.
Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “avatar of Vishnu”, praising his leadership, commitment to public service and vision of a developed India. In an article published on October 6, Tobgay recalled telling Modi in 2019 that he regarded him as an avatar of Vishnu, saying that after reflecting on the remark over the years, he remained convinced that he had been right.
Tobgay’s remarks came as Modi completed 25 years as a head of government. The Bhutanese prime minister described Modi as an “elder brother” and “mentor”, and linked his admiration for the Indian leader to what he called his wisdom, compassion, courage and commitment to selfless service.
Tobgay Recalls 2019 Meeting With Modi
Tobgay said he met Modi in New Delhi on July 27, 2019, when he was no longer Bhutan’s prime minister or a member of Parliament after his party lost the country’s elections. He said he met Modi as a private citizen and thanked him for the support he had received during his earlier tenure. According to Tobgay, he told Modi at the meeting that he would always regard him as an elder brother because of the affection and support Modi had shown him.
He then told Modi that he saw him as an avatar of Vishnu, explaining that enlightened rulers have historically been viewed in such terms in the region. Tobgay said he later questioned whether he had been carried away by the moment, but eventually concluded that his assessment was correct.
The Bhutanese prime minister also praised Modi’s tenure as Gujarat chief minister and his subsequent years as prime minister, citing development, infrastructure, investment, financial inclusion and technology among areas where he believed Modi had left an impact. He said Modi’s vision of “Viksit Bharat” had given Indians a shared national goal and encouraged citizens to participate in achieving it.
‘Viksit Bharat Means Viksit Bhutan’, Says Tobgay
Tobgay linked Modi’s leadership to India-Bhutan ties, recalling that Modi chose Bhutan for his first foreign visit as prime minister in June 2014. He highlighted the phrase “B4B: Bharat for Bhutan; Bhutan for Bharat” and said India’s support had contributed to Bhutan’s development plans. He also pointed to India’s increased support for Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan and cooperation around the Gelephu Mindfulness City project.
He also recalled that Bhutan’s King conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, the country’s highest civilian honour, on Modi in recognition of his contribution to Bhutan. Tobgay said Modi was the first and only foreign leader to receive the honour.
Concluding his article, Tobgay revisited his 2019 description of Modi as an avatar of Vishnu. He said he had since identified which avatar he believed Modi represented: Kalki, whom Hindu tradition associates with overcoming disorder, restoring dharma and ushering in renewal.
The Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday shared Tobgay’s article, highlighting his description of Modi’s leadership as reflecting “wisdom, compassion, courage and selfless service”.